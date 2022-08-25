Bungie disables Heavy Grenade Launchers for ridiculous damage numbers ahead of Destiny 2 King's Fall

Season of Plunder is in full swing right now, and Destiny 2 players are enjoying many things, including the latest Arc rework and new weapons.

The latest patch, 6.2.0, was also released with the launch and had over 4000 words listing down every change and fix in the Season 18 sandbox.

Considering the number of builds already being tested with multiple weapons and armor, Bungie might have made a mistake in Season of Plunder.

Back in a pre-Season 18 TWAB, the company announced a buff on Heavy Grenade Launchers by 10%. However, some did way more damage than what was promised, counting each tick to 2.5x times higher than the base damage.

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 Looks like they got a ~150% buff instead of 10%. All heavy GLs apart from Parasite. Looks like they got a ~150% buff instead of 10%. All heavy GLs apart from Parasite.

For this reason, Bungie had to disable all Heavy Grenade Launchers ahead of the World's First King's Fall Raid, except for a few.

Anarchy, Prospector, and all Heavy Grenade Launchers have been disabled until further notice in Destiny 2

After Arc 3.0 was announced, many players looked back at a lot of classic weapons, such as the Anarchy and Prospector.

Both are Arc elemental weapons, so they saw a huge spike in usage rate as soon as the subclass rework was released. Things started to look a bit out of place after the numbers didn't match the patch notes.

For example, The Prospector was supposed to deal damage numbers close to 20,000. However, after the patch, the same old weapon from Year 1 was dealing over 50,000 damage to enemies. The Anarchy, on the other hand, dealt 33,000 damage per tick with two bolts, adding up to 320,000 total damage to any target.

Damage before the Destiny 2 with Grenade Launcher (Image via Fallout Plays, YouTube)

Damage numbers after the Destiny 2 buff (Image via Fallout Plays, YouTube)

With the likes of High Energy Fire, which can further increase weapon damage using the Charged with Light buff, Anarchy was dealing 40,000 damage per tick with two bolts.

Following reports from the Destiny 2 community, Bungie took measures and decided to disable all Heavy Grenade Launchers in the game until further notice.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Due to Heavy Grenade Launchers doing more damage than intended, all non-sunset Heavy Grenade Launchers have been disabled, excluding:



- Salvation's Grip

- Parasite

Bungie Help's Twitter account had this to say regarding the matter:

It is still unclear how long Bungie intends to keep the Heavy Grenade Launchers disabled, but the best bet is after the first day of King's Fall. The only weapons in the category that are still active are Parasite, Salvager's Salvo, vaulted gear, and Uncommon Grenade Launchers.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn What is going on!? Anarchy Thunderlord 🤣



Several visual bugs have also been reported by players ever since, where disabled weapons like Anarchy are firing like a different weapon type.

