How to complete Pirate Hideouts in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 has launched Season of Plunder, giving players new content with a pirate theme.

Season of Plunder focuses on ship-based combat, finding treasure, and learning more about legendary pirates through the new Pirate Hideouts weekly missions.

The goal is to locate one of the legendary pirate captains and steal their loot. A relic is rewarded after the pirate captain and their crew are defeated, but it isn't as simple as it sounds.

Quest line for Season of Plunder to be finished before players can unlock Pirate Hideout missions in Destiny 2

The main quest in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will unlock many activities (Image via Bungie)

Unlocking the Pirate Hideout missions in Destiny 2 will take a bit of time as it requires the quest line for Season of Plunder to be finished first.

The quest line begins as soon as players launch Season of Plunder, so it isn't something they can easily miss. They should just follow the objectives on the screen. After the Star Chart is upgraded, Pirate Hideouts will become accessible.

Pirate Hideouts are weekly missions that can be started through the H.E.L.M. space, which is in the Destinations menu. As Season of Plunder progresses, players can expect more Pirate Hideouts to raid.

How to beat Pirate Hideout: The Brute quest in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Players will need to fight their way into the Pirate Hideouts (Image via Bungie)

The first Pirate Hideout mission added to Destiny 2 is a Brute known as Val'aug. Each week will see a different pirate defending their own hideout, but the premise and process of completing the mission will be the same.

Here's how to complete the Pirate Hideout: The Brute quest:

Load into the mission and follow the marker that leads to the Pirate Hideout.

The front is guarded by fairly easy enemies, so take them down and enter.

Waypoints will keep players from getting lost and should be followed to find the captain.

Many more guards will be waiting inside, but they should not be hard to handle either.

Defeat the bunch and the Door Guardian will appear with a set of bodyguards.

Take them down and pick up the explosive that the Door Guardian drops. Expect something similar in future Pirate Hideout missions.

Use the explosive on the door to blow it open and continue into the Brute's lair.

Val'aug will be waiting there with members of her crew to protect her. She has three health phases, and each phase delivers waves of enemies against the player.

Focus on taking her out to prevent additional enemies from entering the fight.

When she's done for, clear out the remaining crew members.

Head to the pile of gold in the back of the Pirate Hideout.

Pick up the relic at the base of the pile, and the mission will be completed.

This is the basis of Pirate Hideout missions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The Brute is the catalyst for these missions and may prove to be the easiest one to take down.

Players should expect future Pirate Hideout raids to function the same. However, they are likely to provide a tougher challenge.

