All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Week 1 (August 23)

Destiny 2 Season 18 is now live. While the Bungie Showcase gave everyone a fair idea of how things will look in the new season, being able to play it firsthand is different.

Just like every other season in the game, Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will have a series of weekly challenges over the course of the season. Guardians will receive a new set of challenges each week after the weekly reset.

Usually, a group of 10 challenges goes live every week. However, as the end of the season draws closer, the number of weekly challenges reduces.

Players can earn boost in XP, consumables by completing seasonal challenges in Week 1 of Destiny 2 Season 18

Given below are the challenges that Guardians will face during the first week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. They have been listed along with a short summary of what Guardians will have to do in order to complete them.

Successful Expedition

Guardians will have to obtain Plundered Umbral Energy by looting the bonus chest during Expeditions.

Antiquarian

Guardians will have to return the first relic to the H.E.L.M. They will also have to defeat combatants on Europa. Defeating combatants with a Fusion Rifle awards bonus progress.

Fire Discipline

Guardians will have to complete the Ketchcrash activities and activate the cannons on their Ketch.

Shaper 1

Guardians will have to shape three different Seasonal Weapons.

Europa Activities

Guardians will have to complete activities like Bounties, Lost Sectors, Patrols, and Public Events on Europa.

Taking All Challenges

This challenge can be completed by completing weekly playlist activities.

Long-Range Calibration

Guardians will need to calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles on Europa. Bonus progress is awarded in Lost Sectors.

Dredgin' Up Victory

This challenge can be completed by completing Gambit activities. Bonus progress is awarded for winning matches.

Flourish of Power

Guardians will have to defeat other Guardians with Supers in the Crucible: Mayhem mode.

The Fallen Fall

Guardians will have to defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Bonus progress is awarded for defeating tougher combatants.

These are all the missions available during the first week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Completing them will grant Guardians a boost in XP. Some challenges also offer certain consumables, like Bright Dust, upon completion.

It's common knowledge that the Arc subclass is in focus during this season. However, not all Fragments have gone live in the game yet. The ones that are left should be available in a week after the Raid Race is over.

Bungie has also reprised the King's Fall raid for this season. While the link between the current season and the reprised raid is still unclear, the community is elated to see such a popular raid return.

The King's Fall Raid Race begins on August 26 once the raid has gone live. Guardians will have to complete it in contest mode, which will be available for the first 24 hours after the raid has gone live.

The first team to complete the raid while meeting all the additional challenges that the contest mode throws at them will be considered winners of the race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh