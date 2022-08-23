Bungie x Epic Games: Destiny 2 will soon be added to the EGS catalog

Destiny 2 and 1 are getting a new home in the form of the Epic Games Store (EGS), and the latest news came out earlier on the occasion of the ongoing show.

While players were expecting new features to be the gist, Bungie started the event with a different type of announcement. The latest inclusion will also be a significant achievement for Epic as the game will become more accessible.

Since its release, Destiny 2 has grown massively to become one of the most played games worldwide. It has defined the genre of looter shooters as others have tried to imitate its formula. Following its recent acquisition by PlayStation, Bungie continues to expand the game massively.

The game had been unavailable on the Epic Games Store so far, but that will change very soon. This will benefit the digital store and the game as the two will help each other.

Given Destiny's nature, Bungie has always tried to make it available on as many platforms as possible. This decision seems to be quite clever given how widespread Epic Games Store has become.

Epic Games Store will consider getting Destiny 2 and its predecessor a significant win for the store

As mentioned earlier, Destiny 2 has grown massively over the years to become a premier game. Millions across different platforms have played the free-to-play title, but it had avoided the Epic Games Store until now.

Once the change is implemented, both games will be available for download and purchase on Epic's digital store. This will include the base games and all the DLCs released so far for both titles.

It remains to be seen when's the date that the titles will be added to the store. The main emphasis will be on Destiny, the more active one at the moment. While the base game is free, Bungie has added tons of new content over the years.

Fans will also hope that entry to the Epic Games Store will coincide with other bonuses and discounts they can make the most of. The Witch Queen has been the last major expansion and has been a pivotal success.

As for the first game, one can't rule out a future possibility where it could be offered for free. Of course, fans can expect much content to cover over there if they haven't tried. With Destiny the Collection Edition, they can get all the additional content under one roof.

It remains to be seen if Bungie's decision will bear any more fruit as more players gain access to Destiny 2 and more in the upcoming days.

