Destiny 2 weekly quest guide: How to complete the Ascendant Challenge (August 9)

Just like many challenges in Destiny 2, Ascendant challenges are short challenges that are found in Dreaming City. This location harbors a lot of mysteries since the time it was cursed by the last Ahamkara, Riven.

As the name suggests, the Ascendant Challenge takes place on the Ascendant Plane itself. There are a total of six Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2, which rotate weekly. Some of them are very straightforward, while others are slightly difficult to complete.

The Ascendant Challenge for this week can be found in the Gardens of Esila, and the challenge for this week in Destiny 2 is known as the Forfeit Shrine. Completing this activity is one of the guaranteed ways in which Guardians can get their hands on Dreaming City gear in the game.

How to access the weekly Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2?

The portal for this week's Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 is hidden in the Gardens of Esila. To get there, Guardians need to travel towards the Strand from the Divalian Mist landing zone, but through the cave system that's towards the northeast.

Once they reach an opening and get a notification that says "The Strand," Guardians need to take a right and then go through the door on the elevated platform. Guardians can refer to the video above for a visual guide to the location.

Upon reaching the Gardens of Esila, Guardians should see a large open area with a circular doorway. There should be a platform behind this doorway with a Hive Wizard.

Guardians need to eliminate the wizard and other enemies that spawn here and then pop a Tincture of Queensfoil. This should reveal the portal to the Ascendant Plane. It should be hidden behind some rocks.

The circular doorway that Guardians need to look out for (Image via Bungie)

That said, the overall challenge is very simple.

Once Guardians make it to the Ascendant Plane, they should be able to spot three different Arc charges. All they need to do is pick up these Arc charges and place them at the center. Once they've done this with all three charges, they need to eliminate all enemies in the area.

That should be enough to complete the weekly Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2. As mentioned before, this activity drops Dreaming City gear. Guardians can also get additional gear if they pick up the Weekly Bounty from Petra Venj. Her location keeps rotating every week, depending upon the situation of the curse on the land.

Petra Venj also sells the Tincture of Queensfoil consumables. Consuming this item will reveal the portal to the Ascendant Plane.

This grants Guardians a status effect known as Ascendance, and this buff is active for 30 minutes before it can be reactivated again. The only way to reactivate this buff is by consuming one Tincture of Queensfoil. This item can be found in chests or can be purchased from Petra Venj in exchange for 50 Baryon Boughs.

