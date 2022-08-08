5 Weapons to craft before the Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 rework

Crafting was a boon for every Guardian in Destiny 2, as the feature reduced the game's RNG dependence. Most weapon drops and their rolls are affected by the RNG mechanics. While the RNG mechanics are somewhat lenient when it comes to weapons, highly prized rolls are rare to come by when weapon rolls are taken into account.

By introducing the crafting mechanic with the Witch Queen in Destiny 2, Bungie gave Guardians a fair chance to craft their own weapons with specific rolls. While the total dependency on the RNG mechanic was not removed, it made the grind slightly easier.

5 Weapons that Guardians can craft before Destiny 2 Season 18

Bungie has been very secretive about the upcoming season and the Arc 3.0 rework. Although the community never really had an idea about the Solar 3.0 and the Void 3.0 rework, the developers are being a bit too secretive about the upcoming rework.

There is a general notion that it will be related to speed. Any perk that can boost speed will be a wise choice, but that is mostly related to armor perks. While most would recommend crafting weapons that drop from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, there are many Guardians who, despite owning the Witch Queen expansion, have not really played the raid.

That aside, here is a list of a few weapons that Guardians can craft and level up completely before Destiny 2 Season 18 and the Arc 3.0 rework comes into play.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

5) Piece of Mind

Recommended Perks: Overflow, Moving Target.

The Piece of Mind is a brilliant Pulse Rifle that was introduced during Season of the Risen. While it does not seem like much at lower levels, when crafted and completely leveled up, this weapon can be an asset.

The Piece of Mind has the Land Tank perk associated with it. Given how Resilience works in the game right now, this weapon can be an asset since it boosts the Resilience perk as well.

Thse weapon can still be found in the game. Guardians can focus the weapon using Umbral Engrams in the War Table in the H.E.L.M. Deepsight Resonant variants can also be picked up from the same source or by completing PsiOps Battlegrounds.

4) Nezarec's Whisper

Recommended Perks: Demolitionist, Adrenalin Junkie.

Nezarec's Whisper is the only Glaive that was introduced during the Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2. Interestingly enough, this weapon is also an Arc weapon. Since their introduction, Glaives have been very powerful in the game, and they will continue to be so in the upcoming season as well, unless Bungie introduces some nerfs.

Keeping that in mind, this is a must-have weapon right now. Acquiring this weapon isn't difficult either. This weapon drops from the Nightmare Containment activity on the Derelict Leviathan. This can also be acquired by focusing Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow on the H.E.L.M.

Interestingly enough, this Glaive could be tied to Nazerec, the Disciple of the Pyramid on the Moon. Not much is known about the Pyramid or Nezarec, but there is strong evidence that proves the relation between the weapon and the Pyramid on the Moon.

3) Sweet Sorrow

Recommended Perks: Stats for All, One for All.

Destiny 2 may have a lot of Auto Rifles, but very few are good enough for Guardians to use. The Sweet Sorrow is yet another weapon that was added to the game during the Season of the Risen in the game. Interestingly enough, this weapon belongs to the Arc subclass as well, and could find use in the upcoming season.

Since it is an Arc weapon, it can be easily used to damage Arc Shields. Although this weapon has a moderately slow rate of fire, having certain perks can help make the most out of it.

This weapon can be acquired by completing PsiOps Battlegrounds activities. Guardians can also acquire this weapon by focusing Umbral Engrams at the War Table in the H.E.L.M in Destiny 2.

2) Palmyra-B

Recommended Perks: Auto-Loading Holster, Chain Reaction/Explosive Light.

The Palmyra-B is a solid Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2. Introduced in Season 16, this weapon quickly found its spot in the meta as it drops with a wonderful set of perks.

The Auto-Loading Holster perk is a must-have for this weapon, since it automatically reloads the weapon once it is holstered. Switching between weapons is quicker than reloading a Rocket Launcher in the game, and this perk drastically cuts down the reload time of the weapon.

Overall, the Palmyra-B is a weapon that can easily dish out massive damage, so it is one weapon that is worth looking into in Destiny 2.

1) Austriger

Recommended Perks: Outlaw, Rangefinder.

While all the other weapons on this list are good for PvE, the Austriger is exceptionally useful in PvP. In the right hands, the Austriger is one of the most powerful Hand Cannons in the game right now.

Introduced during the Season of the Haunted, the Austriger can be picked up by completing Nightmare Containment runs on the Derelict Leviathan. This weapon can also be obtained by focusing Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow on the H.E.L.M.

The Austriger in Destiny 2 quickly found a place in the meta. The entire community started comparing the weapon with Eyasluna as well. Given the type of perks that this weapon drops with, the Austriger can be quite deadly in the game.

