Bungie reveals another new Iron Banner game mode for Destiny 2 Season 18

After a massive rework to the Iron Banner system starting Destiny 2 Season 17, players had to adapt to a new game mode. Previously, playing an Iron Banner match pretty much meant they had to run a normal Control with zone lockdowns.

However, it is an entirely different ballgame now. Bungie introduced a brand new game mode to the mix while removing Control from Iron Banner.

Users can also go for a seal in the two random weeks the activity will go live, all while playing something very few are accustomed to. Last season, Rift was introduced to many gamers, which Bungie revamped from Destiny 1.

In their recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), Bungie announced another game mode called Eruption, which will replace Rift in Season 18's Iron Banner.

New game mode in Destiny 2 Season 18 Iron Banner will be called Eruption

With Season 17's Iron Banner out of the way, it is safe to say that the community has mixed reactions regarding the Rift game mode. While players loved the idea of focusing their favorite weapons with Iron engrams, running from one map to another while playing for objectives seemed a little out of place for some.

Surging glow (Image via Destiny 2)

Hence, Bungie will bring a Clash-like game mode in Season 18, where Guardians will have to compete for the most kills, but with a twist. The game mode will be called Eruption.

It will work very much like a Clash game mode from Crucible, only to grant energy boosts with kill streaks.

In an Eruption match, killing one user will add one point to the board, alongside a small amount of energy to the killer. After a while, getting a second kill without dying will make that same gamer "Surging." Assists will be counted here as well.

The following will take place once a player becomes "Surging":

The user on streak will start glowing slightly

Kills will generate 10% Super energy, and 20% Grenade, Melee, and Class

Each kill after the "Surging" will score three points

Primed glow (Image via Destiny 2)

Getting five kills without dying will make gamers "Primed," which will have the following effects on them:

Brighter glow.

The team will go on the hunt.

Every one of the hunting teams will gain 5% Super and 10% other energies.

The player will earn 12% Super alongside 5% other energies.

Each kill will count for 3 points.

With everything said and done, becoming "Primed" will come at a cost. Each glowing player will have a 15-second timer on them, eventually leading to their death if they can't score a kill within that time.

This will also end the hunt for the entire team. However, scoring a kill while "Primed" will reset the timer but will make that user to everyone.

Bungie @Bungie



bung.ie/3Qjp6r9 This week at Bungie, we’re prepping for our big Showcase event later this month. This week at Bungie, we’re prepping for our big Showcase event later this month.bung.ie/3Qjp6r9 https://t.co/mr0RqutNAN

Starting next season, the company will also grant gamers a chance to gild their Iron Lord seal in the two available weeks of the Iron Banner.

