Destiny 2 Season 17 Grandmaster Nightfall: Release date, time, requirements, and more

After weeks of completing seasonal challenges and farming for the pinnacles, Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall is just a few hours away in Season 17. It is considered the pinnacle of endgame activities, as each mission consists of the most formidable enemies and the toughest modifiers.

Each Grandmaster can be done with a party of three or solo. Despite not being a mechanic-heavy activity like Raids, one small wrong step inside Grandmaster Nightfall can result in a complete wipe and a restart. Players can expect the Grandmaster Nightfalls to drop with the weekly reset on July 5 at 10:00 AM PDT.

When will Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall go live in Season of the Haunted? (2022)

The upcoming weekly reset on July 5 will bring in the Proving Grounds as the first Grandmaster Nightfall out of the six this season. Other strikes include Insight Terminus, Inverted Spire, Warden of Nothing, The Corrupted, and The Arms Dealer. Players can gain access to Grandmaster Nightfalls at 10:00 AM PDT.

The starting times for all major regions are as follows:

China: 1:00 AM (July 6).

UK: 6:00 PM (July 5).

Australia: 3:00 AM (July 6).

India: 10:30 PM (July 5).

Typically, each Grandmaster mission will only be available once per week for those looking to unlock the Conqueror title. However, Bungie might decide to unlock all the strikes for those looking to gild the title. The minimum power requirement for this season's Grandmaster is 1585, with the enemies' power being 1610.

Players below the required power of 1585 will not be allowed inside the Grandmaster missions. This power level can be earned either by having a 1570 pinnacle cap with a 15 power bonus or less power.

The Grandmaster calendar for Season of the Haunted is as follows:

July 5: Proving Grounds.

July 12: Insight Terminus.

July 19: Warden of Nothing.

July 26: The Corrupted.

August 2: The Inverted Spire.

August 9: The Arms Dealer.

Weapons available in the Nightfall pool this season include:

Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle.

D.F.A. Hand Cannon.

Duty Bound Auto Rifle.

Horror's Least Pulse Rifle.

Hothead Rocket Launchher.

Plug One.1 Fusion Rifle.

Each weapon's Adept version will be available for pickup via Destiny 2 Grandmaster completion. Platinum completions will guarantee an Adept drop in the given week, with the additional benefit of taking one step towards the Conqueror seal.

Players have until the end of the season to complete all the objectives needed for the normal and gilded title.

