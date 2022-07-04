Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 5 to 12): Grandmaster Nightfall returns, bonus Nightfall ranks, Team Scorched, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted has entered the second half alongside an epilogue to the seasonal storyline. Grandmaster Nightfalls are just around the corner, and Guardians will also have to face the final threat in the Bound in Sorrow questline in week 7.

The upcoming week's Grandmaster will begin with the Proving Grounds Nightfall. In addition, there will also be bonus Vanguard ranks for the taking, as players will want to get the Chain of Command ornament from Zavala after two resets. The pinnacle rotator will be Deep Stone Crypt and Prophecy.

The following article will list all the significant upcoming content that players can expect in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 7.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 7 (July 5 to July 12)

1) Grandmaster Nightfall returns with bonus Vanguard ranks

Grandmaster Nightfalls will be available via a separate node with the Vanguard playlist option. Players will be capped at a 1585 power level, regardless of the individual's artifact bonus. Typically, each run will grant an Adept version of a Nightfall weapon. Platinum tier completions will guarantee an Adept drop.

Next week's Grandmaster Nightfall will host the Proving Grounds mission from Season 13. The scheduled weapon is supposed to be Silicon Neuroma Adept, with perks such as Triple Tap, Snapshot Sights, Firing Line, and more. This strike will usually throw in all three elemental shields on Grandmaster, with Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Completing all the Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season 17 will grant Guardians the Conqueror seals. Completing additional objectives will allow them to gild the title.

Players will be able to get bonus Vanguard ranks with each completion, earning them a chance at getting the Chain of Command Machine Gun and its ornament quickly. Each completion will multiply the reputation XP gained, which will be useful for the double reset needed to earn the ornament and complete the seasonal challenge.

2) Team Scorched

Team Scorched will make its return to the Crucible playlist and will grant players another chance at completing the Scorched Earth seasonal challenge from week 3. To complete the challenge, players need to kill 50 opposing Guardians in the Team Scorched playlist using the Fallen Scorch canon.

Team Scorched is a great game mode for leveling up weapons as well, as it doesn't require weapons to kill enemies. So anyone can keep low-level gear equipped, and it will earn 20% to 25% completion in seven minutes with each run.

3) Pinnacle rotator

Deep Stone Crypt Raid and Prophecy Dungeon will grant a pinnacle after each completion in the upcoming week. While each encounter will be farmable for Legendary gears in any given week, Bungie has also made the Exotics farmable after running boss encounters multiple times.

Therefore, players can farm the Taniks boss as much as they want until the Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic gear drops. The Prophecy Dungeon will be farmable as well for Trials of the Nine weapons and armor.

