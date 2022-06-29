Destiny 2 Calus Bobblehead and Automaton location guide for Season of the Haunted Week 5 

Destiny 2's sixth weekly reset brought in a new step in the seasonal questline, where Guardians have to help Caiatl settle her dispute with the Nightmare of Ghaul.

Typically, with new quest steps, Bungie introduces a new Sever mission with a couple of collectibles. These are the last pieces of Bobbleheads and Automaton required for the Reaper seal in Season 17.

Calus' Bobbleheads and Automaton are required for two separate triumphs in the Reaper seal. They are "Hear, but Don't Heed" and "#1 Fan." This article will show readers the exact location of both these collectibles inside the Sever Resolved mission.

Where to find Calus Bobblehead and Automaton in Week 5 in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

1) Unlocking the Sever Resolve

Sever Resolve (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned before, the collectibles will be available for pickup from the Sever mission this week. It is called Resolve and can be activated by progressing through the seasonal quest, Bound in Sorrow VI.

Typically, you will need to complete an entire Nightmare Containment activity by finishing three tiers and obtaining the Bound Presence.

Upon completion, the "Resolve" Sever will become active in the seasonal questline, which can further be activated from a separate node.

The tileset of this week's Sever is the same as last week's "Rage," where you will need to fight alongside Caiatl's forces and bring down a shield to progress.

2) Calus Automaton

Calus Automation inside Destiny 2 Sever Resolve (Image via Bungie)

For Automation, you will need to progress into the mission by defeating the numerous Cabal enemies that come in front of you.

Once you come across the first drop towards Caiatl's allies, you will need to clear a room full of Cabal and Scorn enemies.

Once cleared, head to the backside of the area, where you will see two open doors leading to a small dark hallway. You can refer to the image given below.

Path of the Automation located within the Sever: Resolve (Image via Destiny 2)

Talk to the Automaton located in the hallway to complete the "Hear, but Don't Heed" triumph for the Reaper Seal.

3) Calus Bobblehead

Path of Calus Bobblehead (Image via Bungie)

For the Calus Bobblehead, head towards the waypoint where you will see Caiatl and Ghaul confronting each other. Drop down to the barrier shield and head left.

Follow the same process here as you did in the Sever Rage and lure the Nightmare into the fire hallway to kill it. Once done, interact with the main panel to disable the barrier.

Disabled barrier inside Sever Resolve mission (Image via Destiny 2)

Follow the Cabal until you come across a small platform to your right after you pass the second huge fan.

There will also be a lot of Scorn enemies here, which you will need to defeat. Enter the small room on the platform, as shown in the image below.

Bobblehead room inside Sever Resolve (Image via Bungie)

Enter the room to pick up the Bobblehead from behind the stairs. You will then need to head back to H.E.L.M. and place the Bobbleheads on their respective slots beside the Crown of Sorrow to earn the "#1 Fan" triumph.

