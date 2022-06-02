How to get the Iron Lord title in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is still constantly updating its gameplay and introducing new rewards. It is easy to get a bit lost in all the similar names and moving targets, so new items and accolades can easily pass players by.

The Iron Lord title is a new addition to the Iron Banner rework. The Iron Banner bounties have left the game, but a new reputation system is taking their place. New Engrams, challenges, gameplay experiences, and rewards are on the table.

It is tough to earn the Iron Lord title, but it confers great credibility on the holder.

Earning the Iron Lord title in Destiny 2

A new era of Iron Banner begins with a new map, new mode, and new rewards.



The Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 introduces a ton of interesting new content. Players will have to go through new and old challenges in order to unlock the Iron Lord title.

Players may set off on this quest and discover that they've already made some progress in the fight. Any attempts at the Iron Banner prior to this new update could count towards this new title.

The Iron Banner mode varies drastically from earlier takes on the concept. Lord Saladin remains in charge of the challenge, but the Rift game mode is now in the mix. Daily challenges are also a new part of the Iron Banner track, and every piece will be important.

The challenges to unlock the Iron Lord title are named after the existing Iron Lords. The process isn't extremely difficult, but it will be time-consuming. The challenges are as follows:

Jolder’s Victory: Win matches in Iron Banner playlists across all events and seasons.

Gunnora’s Seal: Acquire Iron Banner armor. Each piece must be unique to count toward the total.

Orimund’s Taste: Acquire Iron Banner weapons. Each weapon must be unique to count toward the total.

Orewing’s Spirit: Earn points by completing objectives in Iron Banner matches.

Frostmire’s Will: Complete Iron Banner challenges.

Crimil’s Dedication: Reset your Iron Banner rank (requires two resets to fully complete).

Jorum’s Howl: Complete Iron Banner matches while wearing at least one piece of Iron Banner armor. Each extra piece gives bonus progress.

Completing all seven of these challenges will unlock the Iron Lord title. This process could take upwards of fifteen hours to complete. Players can simply throw themselves into the Iron Banner over and over, equip the right pieces, and come away with success.

Playing Iron Banner in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Guardians have contained nearly 17 million Nightmares on the Leviathan.



Once reaching 20 million, the final Solar Fragments will become available. Guardians have contained nearly 17 million Nightmares on the Leviathan. Once reaching 20 million, the final Solar Fragments will become available. https://t.co/hm1MuOl5Td

Destiny 2 has fully revamped the PVP playlist and introduced a ton of new content. The Iron Banner is available twice every season and is currently running from May 31 to June 7.

Players can approach Lord Saladin to enter the Forging Iron quest, which will serve as an introduction to the revamped mode. This will also allow the player to progress in the Iron Title process.

Destiny 2 players just need to throw themselves into this new PVP gauntlet and earn the new title. The Iron Banner will be around until June 7, then return on July 12.

