The best Solar 3.0 build for Warlocks in Destiny 2

The Solar 3.0 update has arrived in Destiny 2 and Warlocks seem to have taken a massive hit in the game.

Several changes were made to the Warlock class after the 3.0 and Season of the Haunted updates. Some parts of the kit weren't changed too drastically, but others received quite the makeover.

At this point, the overall consensus is that Warlock builds should be as versatile as possible, while focusing on using the Well of Radiance. This will ensure that the changes to the class aren't a detriment.

The best Solar 3.0 build for the Warlock class in Destiny 2

Subclass

Repeated use of Well of Radiance is the focus of this Destiny 2 build (Image via Bungie)

The focus of the build is to get the Warlock's Well of Radiance as much as possible. Destiny 2 players will be able to farm Well after Well if the character is played right.

Here is everything needed in terms of the Warlock subclass to start the build off:

Well of Radiance: This is the super ability for the class. It thrusts a sword into the ground to apply Scorch to close enemies and creates a static aura to continuously grant Restoration and Radiant buffs to allies inside of it. The aura also protects those inside from Stasis.

Healing Rift : This class ability a creates a small well that heals allies inside for a short period of time.

: This class ability a creates a small well that heals allies inside for a short period of time. Incinerator Snap : This melee ability covers a large area with burning sparks that explode and apply Scorch to enemies.

: This melee ability covers a large area with burning sparks that explode and apply Scorch to enemies. Grenade Ability : Choose the Solar Grenade to periodically emit lava around the permiter and increase linger duration.

: Choose the Solar Grenade to periodically emit lava around the permiter and increase linger duration. Touch of Flame: This aspect gives the Solar Grenade a longer duration and its lava spurts do extra damage.

This aspect gives the Solar Grenade a longer duration and its lava spurts do extra damage. Heat Rises : This aspect allows the Destiny 2 player to fire weapons, aim, melee, and throw Grenades while Gliding. Consume the Grenade to activate the aspect's buff that allows the player to stay airborne for longer. Getting kills while airborne increases the buff’s duration and grants Melee Ability energy.

: This aspect allows the Destiny 2 player to fire weapons, aim, melee, and throw Grenades while Gliding. Consume the Grenade to activate the aspect's buff that allows the player to stay airborne for longer. Getting kills while airborne increases the buff’s duration and grants Melee Ability energy. Ember of Singeing : The fragment allows the class ability to recharge faster when the player scorch targets.

: The fragment allows the class ability to recharge faster when the player scorch targets. Ember of Torches : Connecting with Incinerator Snap will make the user and nearby allies Radiant if this fragment is used.

: Connecting with Incinerator Snap will make the user and nearby allies Radiant if this fragment is used. Ember o f Solace Fragment: This fragment makes Radiant and Restoration effects last longer.

f Fragment: This fragment makes Radiant and Restoration effects last longer. Ember of Eruption: The fragment gives Solar ignitions a larger eruption.

The different Warlock selections focus on quick damage, movement, and area-of-effect capabilities.

Gear

Phoenix Protocol is the best armor choice for this Destiny 2 build (Image via Bungie)

Once Destiny 2 players have put together the subclass build, they need to focus on getting the right gear. The proper gear can make or break this build. Players can go with the following:

Phoenix Protocol: This Exotic-rarity chest armor gives kills and assists while inside your Well of Radiance provide Super energy. It is capped at half the energy needed for another Well of Radiance, but makes it much easier to obtain it.

This Exotic-rarity chest armor gives kills and assists while inside your Well of Radiance provide Super energy. It is capped at half the energy needed for another Well of Radiance, but makes it much easier to obtain it. Solar Energy and Solar Rocket / Grenade Launcher : Go with any Solar Energy weapon along with the Solar Energy explosive weapon to prolong Radiant and Restoration buffs and to create those Solar Elemental Wells.

/ : Go with any Solar Energy weapon along with the Solar Energy explosive weapon to prolong Radiant and Restoration buffs and to create those Solar Elemental Wells. Mods : For mods, select Harmonic Siphon, Ashes to Assets, Impact Induction, Innervation, Bomber, Font of Might, Elemental Armaments, Bountiful Wells, and Explosive Wellmaker

: For mods, select Harmonic Siphon, Ashes to Assets, Impact Induction, Innervation, Bomber, Font of Might, Elemental Armaments, Bountiful Wells, and Explosive Wellmaker Armor Stats: High Intellect and Recovery are the main stats to focus on for rapid Well and Rift cooldowns. Good Discipline will help you get your Solar Grenades quickly, which will help you get all your other abilities thanks to mods and Elemental Wells.

The gear used will greatly assist the subclass abilities. Grenade and Melee abilities will constantly take down enemies and buffs will ensure that the super ability is available much more than it would otherwise be.

