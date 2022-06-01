Unforgiven god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

The Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 has a lot of new mysteries for players to unfold. However, among all this, there are a lot of new gears to be had as well. Each encounter rewards a new set of gears, consisting of Opulent weapons and exclusive gears from the dungeon.

However, the weapon in question here is the new Void Aggressive Framed Submachine Gun called Unforgiven. It can be acquired from the Vault encounter alongside the Stormchaser Linear Fusion Rifle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for Unforgiven SMG from Destiny 2 Duality dungeon (2022)

1) Usage of the weapon

Unforgiven Submachine Gun inside Duality

Aggressive Framed SMGs have the perfect balance of usage inside both PvP and PvE. With a moderate fire rate and decent DPS, you can take it for a spin inside high-tier PvE activities and medium-range PvP fights. Being a Void elemental weapon, it gives a solid advantage to Guardians with Void 3.0 builds.

As far as Void Aggressive Framed Submachine Guns go, Bungie released The Title last month with the Guardian Games event. However, the new Unforgiven comes with perks like Feeding Frenzy and Rampage, making it one of the few weapons that can work equally well in PvP and PvE.

Its origin trait, Bitterspite, accelerates reload speed if the wielder takes damage.

2) PvE god roll

Unforgiven SMG best perks for PvE

Unforgiven does a far better job than The Title in PvE, mostly because of the perks it comes with. While the latter can grant class ability energy, many players already go with Well builds that don't require them an extra boost to regeneration. Unforgiven fills the role of a Void add-clearing machine quite well.

If you are still missing out on weapons such as Funnelweb or Shayura's Wrath, Unforgiven can work perfectly with your Void subclass. The best perk combinations on Unforgiven inside PvE are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for added Stability.

Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Feeding Frenzy for a stack in Reload Speed increase, up to 5x.

Rampage with 33% more damage, increases up to 3x stack.

You can even stack Feeding Frenzy and Frenzy, as both of these perks are located in separate columns. Other perks such as Golden Tricorn are great picks as well, especially with ability-focused builds.

3) PvP god roll

Unforgiven SMG best perks for PvP

While players prefer to use 900 RPM Lightweight Frames over Aggressive ones, there are a few perks that can shred opposing Guardians in all Crucible game modes. While the choice between all 12 perks does make it look like a weapon tailor-made for PvE, Unforgiven can be just as deadly in PvP as well.

The best perk combinations in Unforgiven for PvP are as follows:

Smallbore for added Range and Stability.

Ricochet Rounds for more Range.

Tunnel Vision for added aim assist and ADS speed after a kill.

Rampage for an increase in damage up to 3x.

Fragile Focus is one of the newest perks added in Season 17, which can be a great addition in place of Tunnel Vision.

