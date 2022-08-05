Recent reports reveal more details on the harassment targeted at Destiny 2 devs 

Proceedings are looking worse with each day for the Destiny 2 community, as toxicity seems to be at its peak. Bungie has been aggressive against hackers, cheaters and criminals of any sort, as there have been a lot of offenders against their live service titles, both inside and outside the game.

However, situations tend to get out of hand when people start sending death threats to devs and managers. In a recent multi-million dollar lawsuit, Bungie went against Luca Leon, who cheated, evaded bans and threatened the company's employees.

dmg04 @A_dmg04

I hope that more folks can stand against this behavior in any community, whether it be gaming related or other. @falloutplays Cases of harassment against our developers have actively made it harder for us to communicate with the broader community. It has impacted more studios than just ours.

From threats of committing arson to spouting unnerving statements such as, "Keep your doors locked," some antics go beyond the mark of a "troll." As recently reported by a Chinese news site, new details surfaced regarding the dev harassment, which included racist voicemails, emails, personal addresses and unlisted phone numbers.

Details behind Destiny 2 dev harassment reveal racist voicemails and other threats

The main spree of harassment began after Bungie posted a tweet featuring a well-known content creator and livestreamer called Uhmaayyze. Beloved in the community, he is known for coming up with rap lyrics while livestreaming Destiny 2 on Twitch. However, one day after the tweet, multiple threats and voicemails started pouring in.

Some threats included an anonymous Twitter account threatening to kill Bungie employees. Proceedings started to get unnerving for some employees, as they started receiving voicemails and text messages on their private numbers, which were also supposed to be unlisted.

dmg04 @A_dmg04

Many in the comments say they do not condone harassment. I hope they also stand against it when they find that friends or family are engaging in it. @falloutplays I dream of a day where videogame developers (from any studio) can openly discuss their work without being harassed.

Recent reports from a Canadian news site, The Record, revealed some threats and messages that contained extreme racial slurs. One of the voicemails individually addressed the employees by their names and provided a scene for a DLC in Destiny 2 with the "N-word."

The individual referred to himself as "Brian" and identified as a member of a right-wing social network.

Regarding the details, Superior Court Justice, Fred Myers stated the following:

"Shortly after, several employees of Bungie began receiving voice mails and text messages on personal, unpublished telephone numbers repeatedly using the racial slur referred to colloquially as the "N-word."

Further elaborating on the disconcerting circumstances, Myers stated:

"That night a person who called himself "Brian" left a voice mail on the personal telephone line of the employee who posted the ads. Brian referred to the employee by name and requested that Destiny 2 provide a scene or a downloadable piece of the game (DLC) for "N-word" killing."

While the initial reaction to this whole situation was referred to as a troll and an innocuous joke by the community, the current revelations shed light on the grotesque situation.

Destiny 2 Senior Community Manager also opened up about the entire debacle, revealing how this had led to the company reducing its interaction with the rest of the community. Suffice to say, such deplorable situations warrant swift punitive measures.

