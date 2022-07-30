"He's always whining, complaining, and making excuses" - Fans troll Max Verstappen over his 'hard to beat Ferrari' at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP remarks

Fans took to social media to troll Max Verstappen over his remarks ahead of the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix regarding his expectations from the race. Fans have criticized the Dutchman for claiming that the tricky conditions of the Hungaroring will make it a struggle for Red Bull to challenge Ferrari this weekend. Several people also accused him of downplaying the potential of his car despite seemingly having the fastest one on the grid.

In a media interaction at the end of Friday's practice sessions, Max Verstappen said:

“A bit tricky as expected around here. Just trying to find a balance from high to low speed. Sometimes it worked a bit better, sometimes a bit more tricky but a bit of work to do.”

He added:

“I think [Ferrari] are a bit ahead of us. I think it will be hard for us to beat that. But I think overnight we will try to close the gap as much as we can and see what the weather will give us as well tomorrow… I think in the dry we can’t compete, so maybe in the rain we can, who knows?”

The reigning world champion has pretty much dominated the season so far with seven race wins to his name and a 63-point advantage over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the Driver Standings.

Here are some fan reactions to Max Verstappen's remarks:

MATT @MATTHILGER1 @F1 WELL I HOPE HE HAS BETTER SPEED ON THE WEEKEND BECAUSE Going into the BREAK RED BULL NEEDS TO STEP UP AND GET POINTS. @F1 WELL I HOPE HE HAS BETTER SPEED ON THE WEEKEND BECAUSE Going into the BREAK RED BULL NEEDS TO STEP UP AND GET POINTS.

Matt C @matthewchapp88

We know it's the best car on the grid 🤣

Had the title winning car last year and needed that final bit of help. Your car is the best this year. What more does he want @F1 Why does he try to downplay the car 🤣We know it's the best car on the gridHad the title winning car last year and needed that final bit of help. Your car is the best this year. What more does he want @F1 Why does he try to downplay the car 🤣😂We know it's the best car on the grid 😂🤣Had the title winning car last year and needed that final bit of help. Your car is the best this year. What more does he want 😂

Elsa @mgc_flgd @F1 Don't worry. I'm sure that they already have a strategy for one of the drivers to either have a throttle issue or pit at the wrong time, and the other one to DNF @F1 Don't worry. I'm sure that they already have a strategy for one of the drivers to either have a throttle issue or pit at the wrong time, and the other one to DNF 😭

Peter Parker @PPE5217 @F1 He's always whining, complaining, and making excuses. He's the worst thing to happen to F1 in a long time. @F1 He's always whining, complaining, and making excuses. He's the worst thing to happen to F1 in a long time.

Chris AJ @CA___10 @F1 Oh stop whining and crying ! Ferrari is unreliable so the championship is undeservedly secured. @F1 Oh stop whining and crying ! Ferrari is unreliable so the championship is undeservedly secured.

Max Verstappen says he "prefers" fighting Charles Leclerc over Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton shared one of the most intense rivalries the sport has ever witnessed last season, with plenty of controversies to add to the drama. This season, however, the top two title contenders seem to share a much different relationship.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the reigning world champion admitted that he prefers fighting Ferrari and Charles Leclerc because of the shared respect and friendship between the two. He said:

“I prefer what we have now because, first of all, Charles [Leclerc] I know very well, he’s a nice guy, we are a similar age - I think we are only three weeks apart. I think also we are fighting a very well-respected competitor in terms of Ferrari. The way they go about the way we are fighting… when they win a race we can go to them and say well done, and when we win a race they can say well done, and I really respect that.’’

He added:

“Also, certain people within the team, even Mattia [Binotto], I have a really good relationship with him. On Saturday night, we even had a laugh in Paul Ricard, and I think that’s great because that’s what racing should be about. We are hard competitors on the track and we will always try to beat each other, which I think is very normal, but outside of it you can have a good time as well, and that’s what I really enjoy about this year. Let’s say it like this, I would not be on a table on Saturday night having a laugh with (Mercedes)."

It will be interesting to see how the relationship between the title rivals changes once the championship fight becomes closer.

