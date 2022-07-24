F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the French GP?

In round 12 of the 2022 F1 season, Max Verstappen has once again emerged victorious. He took his seventh race win of the season at the French Grand Prix this weekend and further extended his lead in the championship standings with an extra 25 points.

Despite starting behind his title rival Charles Leclerc, the Dutchman drove a relatively lonely race this Sunday after the Monegasque's afternoon came to an abrupt end early on in the GP. On Lap 18 of the 53-lap race, Leclerc found himself in the barriers after apparently facing issues with the throttle, making up for his third retirement of the 2022 season. With this, and a fourth-place finish for Sergio Perez, a mere seven points remain between Leclerc and Perez, who stand second and third respectively in the standings.

Formula 1 @F1



CHARLES LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!!



The Ferrari driver hits the wall at Turn 11!



#FrenchGP #F1 LAP 18/53CHARLES LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!!The Ferrari driver hits the wall at Turn 11! LAP 18/53CHARLES LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!!The Ferrari driver hits the wall at Turn 11!#FrenchGP #F1 https://t.co/5SL5xQcmUc

Mercedes had the perfect Sunday in France, securing their best team result of the season so far with a double podium finish. Lewis Hamilton, in his 300th F1 career Grand Prix start, drove a strong race to come ahead of his teammate to get his best result of 2022 in second place. George Russell and Sergio Perez had quite the battle for third, although the Mexican eventually lost the position to Russell towards the end of the race.

What could have been a great weekend for Carlos Sainz despite a power unit penalty that sent him to the back of the grid for the race start, turned out to once again be an underwhelming GP for the Spaniard. This is not the first time that Ferrari's sloppy strategy has cost their drivers a strong result. The team's delayed and chaotic decisions resulted in a fifth-place finish for Sainz, who was showing the pace to finish on the podium, if not win the race itself.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the French Grand Prix

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 233 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 170 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 163 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 144 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes 143 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 127 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 70 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 56 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 37 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 22 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 19 13 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 16 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 15 15 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 4 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0 21 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far