How to get the Starlit Welcome emblem in Destiny 2 (2022)

With only a few weeks left before Destiny 2 Season 18 kicks off, Bungie is giving away many new emblems for everyone to celebrate Solstice. The Heroes Welcome page on Bungie's official website shares stories from the various "helpers and shepherds" in the community.

Furthermore, Bungie is also giving away an emblem in celebration, called the "Starlit Welcome". Aside from the Trials voting and the Solstice emblem, players can claim this new emblem from the "Digital Rewards" page on the official website. The redemption process is standard and doesn't involve any codes, so anyone can redeem and show it off right away within the game.

Starlit Welcome emblem in Destiny 2: How to get it amongst other free emblems right now (August 2022)

The Starlit Welcome emblem is of Legendary rarity and can be redeemed right now from Bungie's official website. Every player is eligible to pick this up, as it is shared by the company to celebrate the contribution of the community. Other emblems worth mentioning are the "Gravity Axle" from Solstice, and the "Relentless Momentum" emblem for reaching a milestone in map voting.

Destiny 2 Legendary emblems that are redeemable from the official website (Image via Bungie)

Players can follow these steps inside Bungie's official website and Destiny 2 to claim the "Starlit Welcome" emblem:

Players need to log into Bungie's official website using the credentials of their respective platforms.

Once logged in, anyone can either choose to head to Bungie's Heroes Welcome page or directly into the Bungie Digital Rewards page.

For anyone heading into the Heroes Welcome Page, the emblem link can be found by scrolling down through the "Claim the Emblem Now" button.

For anyone heading to the Digital Rewards page directly, the emblem called "Heroes Welcome" can be found for redemption.

To claim the emblem within the game, players will need to head to the "Collections" tab.

From there, the emblem can be found under the General tab of the Flair section.

The Heroes Welcome page within Bungie's official website (Image via Bungie)

For the Gravity Axle emblem from the Solstice, players will simply need to complete the introductory quest that was given to them by Eva Levante at the Tower.

Gravity Axle emblem from this year's Solstice that players can redeem right now (Image via Destiny 2)

Additionally, the Relentless Momentum emblem can also be acquired from Bungie's Digital Rewards page. This applies to everyone, as the community has already reached the goal of 77k+ votes in three days.

The ongoing Solstice has been pretty eventful for players due to the number of exploits it comes with. The newest perk in Solstice's weapon allowed everyone to overflow all the weapons in their inventory. However, this has already been fixed by the company and cannot be taken advantage of anymore.

