How to get the Relentless Momentum emblem in Destiny 2 (2022)

With the release of the annual Solstice event in Destiny 2, Bungie will give away free items to the community. This time around, players have the chance to obtain an emblem just by voting.

In the latest TWAB, Bungie announced another voting system for maps in next week's Trials of Osiris. The Destiny 2 maps that are up for voting are as follows:

Eternity

Widow's Court

Rusted Lands

There are a few precursors to receiving the emblems. For starters, players will be presented with the award regardless of the map they choose to vote on. Additionally, the community will have to cross the stipulated threshold of 77,000 votes in the first 24 hours.

The vote is scheduled to take place on July 25. It will begin when Bungie sends out a marketing email to those who have already signed up.

Players have the opportunity to get a rare emblem in Destiny 2 by voting alone

Bungie had previously held a vote for the Trials map in May 2022, where players received an email containing three maps. However, at the time, the company did not give away emblems or other rewards to participants.

This is the second time that Bungie has held a voting process where the majority decides the playing field.

The emblem, called "Relentless Momentum," will be available via the "Bungie Rewards" page. Anyone can unlock this reward on Bungie's official website as long as they vote, regardless of whether they receive the email. The company has been setting many community goals lately, with emblems and fragments gated behind community objectives in Season 17.

Players must complete a few steps on the official website to sign up for email and other notifications from Bungie. They are as follows:

Upon entering Bungie's website, users must sign in using their desired platform.

After logging in, users need to head to their account, followed by the "Settings" tab.

Under the Settings tab, users will now need to head inside the "Email and SMS" option and type in the email they want the notifications in.

Once everything is done, clicking on "Save Settings" will save the email for notifications.

Email and SMS section for Destiny 2 notifications (Image via Bungie)

Players looking for the emblem must keep an eye out for the "Bungie Rewards" section on the official website after July 27.

Maps have been vital in making plays within the Trials of Osiris. Since the implementation of Zone Capture, fights between Guardians have become more skill-based with time rather than weapons. Abilities such as Ward of Dawn and Well of Radiance can easily lock out an entire flag for a team.

Therefore, if players vote on Destiny 2 maps, they have the rare opportunity to choose how they wish to lay out their playing field, which is a luxury that few game developers provide. As an added bonus, they will be awarded with a rare emblem.

