New Destiny 2 trait is allowing players to spam Gjallarhorn rockets

After last season's Destiny 2 Guardian Games, Bungie introduced another unique perk to the community, which is proving to be more broken than the last one. Dream Work is an Origin trait that can be rolled into either the Something New Hand Cannon or the Compass Rose Shotgun.

Players have been busier than ever in the new Destiny 2 Solstice event this year. This has a lot to do with the number of currencies Bungie has put forth for upgrades and challenges that can be done in just a day. In addition, even the most casual players can acquire the new Solstice seal and even gild it just by playing and following the objectives.

However, the newest gear from Solstice is affecting a player's approach to other things as well. As many might have already noticed, the annual event grants players weapons that consist of exclusive perks. The Something New Hand Cannon's trait is called the "Dream Work," which has been introduced as a unique Origin perk.

This particular perk can grant an overflow of magazines on any weapon, as long as the gear is equipped.

Dream Work Origin trait grants overflow on any weapon in Destiny 2 Solstice 2022

The Dream Work trait is described as the following:

"Once per reload, assists, or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine."

The description many might make people initially think the "weapon" mentioned is supposed to be Solstice only. However, that is not the case. Players can overflow any weapon in their inventory, be it Gjallarhorn, Fourth Horseman, Stormchaser, or anything that is fancied for boss DPS.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn The new Dream Work Origin Trait works on other weapons as well |



- Hit a target

- Switch to any other weapon

- Let your teammate get the kill

- Profit The new Dream Work Origin Trait works on other weapons as well | #Destiny2 - Hit a target- Switch to any other weapon- Let your teammate get the kill- Profit 🚨The new Dream Work Origin Trait works on other weapons as well | #Destiny2 - Hit a target- Switch to any other weapon- Let your teammate get the kill- Profit https://t.co/5DjUIdhC41

The following is the process that players can follow for ammo overflow:

Players are required to have the Dream Work Origin trait in either the Compass Rose or Something New.

The player looking to overflow their Destiny 2 weapon needs to damage any enemy with a Solstice weapon and switch to the weapon they want to overflow.

For example, if a player wants to have 20 Rockets in Gjallarhorn, they will need to damage an enemy with a Solstice weapon and switch to Gjallarhorn. Any other fireteam member with a Solstice weapon can kill that same enemy, which will then overflow the Gjallarhorn.

ritz @ritzzcar nearly 1 mag caiatl (my horseman was 20 light too low) nearly 1 mag caiatl (my horseman was 20 light too low) https://t.co/bgJS6e4jiZ

It has not been confirmed whether this is a "bug" or a "feature," but there has been no update from Bungie regarding this since Solstice's launch. The only downside to this process is the time taken by each fireteam to stock up on the overflow.

Aggressive Framed Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 takes a while to reload, so players can opt for the Shotgun to quickly kill any damaged combatant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far