How to earn the Flamekeeper seal quickly and gild it in Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 is back again this year with many twists. Aside from the complete rework of the EAZ and armor upgrades, Bungie added in a new seal tied to the annual event as well. The title is "Flamekeeper," and it consists of 24 objectives, all related to the Solstice event.

Bungie has also given everyone a chance to gild the title with four additional objectives. There is also supposed to be another seal that will be added later on called Reveler. This will only unlock for those who will earn all five seals for five annual events in Destiny 2.

Jp "Vessel of Nightmares" DeathBlade @JpDeathBlade Title for doing all 5 Event Seals is : Reveler



- Perennial Revelry

- Guardian Games

- Solstice

- Festival of the Lost

The following article will break down the objectives required to earn the Flamekeeper title and how to complete them quickly.

Flamekeeper seal and gilding it in Destiny 2 Solstice 2022

1) All the triumphs

Normal and gilded triumphs in Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned before, you will need to complete a total of 24 objectives to earn the normal Flamekeeper title. The gilded objectives can also be found within the same list, however, completing 24 objectives related to Solstice is no easy task. All the triumphs required for the Flamekeeper are as follows:

Bashing Success

Good Ignite

Torch the Taken

Fuel for the Fire

Ash Tray

All around the bushfire

Fuel for the Fire II

Fuel for the Fire III

Like Wildfire

Pyromania

Superlative

Fire Power

Forged in Flame

Hand Lighter

Shotgun Solstice

Burn Them Down

Raking the Coals

Solstice Jubilee

Lamplighter

Dare to Dream

Brightfall

Fires of Competition

A spark in the dark

In the Hot Seat

These objectives are similar to the challenges required to obtain the Kindlings, as progressing through the challenges will also grant progress to the Flamekeeper seal.

2) Challenges and how to complete them quickly

Solstice event challenges for Kindlings (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned before, you can track all the event challenges for Kindlings by going into the Quest tab. Completing each challenge will count towards the triumphs required for the Flamekeeper seal. The following are all the challenges and how to complete them quickly:

Bashing Success : Completing the Bonfire Bash activity in the intro quest will count towards this challenge.

: Completing the Bonfire Bash activity in the intro quest will count towards this challenge. Good Ignite : Can be completed by playing the activity and actively killing the carriers for objectives.

: Can be completed by playing the activity and actively killing the carriers for objectives. Torch the Taken : This challenge can be completed only by killing the Taken that spawn between the Bonfire Bash activity.

: This challenge can be completed only by killing the Taken that spawn between the Bonfire Bash activity. Fuel for the Fire : You will need to throw 150 Ignites towards the huge Bonfire present in the mission.

: You will need to throw 150 Ignites towards the huge Bonfire present in the mission. Ash Tray : You can collect Silver Ash by converting Silver Leaves by playing the Bonfire Bash activity.

: You can collect Silver Ash by converting Silver Leaves by playing the Bonfire Bash activity. All Around the Bonfire : You will need to be lucky while progressing this specific challenge, as this requires you to complete Bonfire Bash against Cabal, Hive, and Fallen.

: You will need to be lucky while progressing this specific challenge, as this requires you to complete Bonfire Bash against Cabal, Hive, and Fallen. Like Wildfire : You can launch a Destiny 2 Crucible activity and defeat Guardians to quickly progress through this challenge.

: You can launch a Destiny 2 Crucible activity and defeat Guardians to quickly progress through this challenge. Pyromania : Showcase your Solar builds, especially Grenades and charged melee if you want to speedrun this.

: Showcase your Solar builds, especially Grenades and charged melee if you want to speedrun this. Superlative : Load up a Shuro Chi checkpoint in Destiny 2 Last Wish for a speedrun, or run a Mayhem mode in any given week.

: Load up a Shuro Chi checkpoint in Destiny 2 Last Wish for a speedrun, or run a Mayhem mode in any given week. Fire Power : Launch the Dares of Eternity and get the Starthorse's blessing to get infinite heavy ammo.

: Launch the Dares of Eternity and get the Starthorse's blessing to get infinite heavy ammo. Forged in Flame : Load up Crucible and get to killing opposing Guardians. Running Mayhem will count towards this objective alongside "Like Wildfire" and "Superlative."

: Load up Crucible and get to killing opposing Guardians. Running Mayhem will count towards this objective alongside "Like Wildfire" and "Superlative." Hand Lighter : You can kill Guardians with Hand Cannon while you're in Destiny 2 PvP or anywhere else in PvE.

: You can kill Guardians with Hand Cannon while you're in Destiny 2 PvP or anywhere else in PvE. Shotgun Solstice : Without Remorse or Compass Rose with Incandescence are great choices in PvE.

: Without Remorse or Compass Rose with Incandescence are great choices in PvE. Burn Them Down : The best activities for this are either Dares of Eternity or Altars of Sorrow, with the latter having more yellow-bar enemies.

: The best activities for this are either Dares of Eternity or Altars of Sorrow, with the latter having more yellow-bar enemies. Raking the Coals : Simply run playlist activities, be it Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit.

: Simply run playlist activities, be it Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit. Solstice Jubilee : Try to run Public Events on EDZ, since there's usually zero downtime between one event.

: Try to run Public Events on EDZ, since there's usually zero downtime between one event. Lamplighter : You can look for the patrols that have the "Ghost" icon on them. These are the scan missions that usually take about 30 seconds to a minute.

: You can look for the patrols that have the "Ghost" icon on them. These are the scan missions that usually take about 30 seconds to a minute. Dare to Dream : Try and pick up Starhorse's Favor to breeze through Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity for this challenge. Each run will grant you 25% towards completion. Each Blind Well tier will grant progress as well.

: Try and pick up Starhorse's Favor to breeze through Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity for this challenge. Each run will grant you 25% towards completion. Each Blind Well tier will grant progress as well. Brightfall : Load up higher difficulty Nightfalls for faster progression. Playlist strikes will grant 7% towards completion.

: Load up higher difficulty Nightfalls for faster progression. Playlist strikes will grant 7% towards completion. Fires of Competition : You will need to play 25 games in total to finish this challenge. The best options available are Mayhem or Elimination.

: You will need to play 25 games in total to finish this challenge. The best options available are Mayhem or Elimination. A spark in the dark : If you're looking to run Altars of Sorrow for the "Burn Them Down" challenge, this should be easy.

: If you're looking to run Altars of Sorrow for the "Burn Them Down" challenge, this should be easy. In the Hot Seat: The best way to speedrun this challenge is by doing a Vow of the Disciple Raid, as it might take you 10 Wellspring runs.

Completing each challenge will grant you an event currency called Kindling and Event Tickets. Kindlings can be used to upgrade armor stat potential.

3) Gilded triumphs

Gilded triumph (Image via Destiny 2)

After completing all 24 objectives, you can choose to go the extra mile and finish the last four objectives required to gild the seal. The objectives (and the quickest ways to finish them) are as follows:

From the Ashes : Use your Silver Ash on armor pieces up until the point where it asks you to put any one stat for +20. It can be done for one character.

: Use your Silver Ash on armor pieces up until the point where it asks you to put any one stat for +20. It can be done for one character. Bonfire Dash: You will need to throw all 20 Ignites towards the Bonfire.

You will need to throw all 20 Ignites towards the Bonfire. In Candescent : Fully equip the upgraded event armor set and run a boss checkpoint of any Dungeon or Raid.

: Fully equip the upgraded event armor set and run a boss checkpoint of any Dungeon or Raid. Inextinguishable: Just don't die while running the Bonfire Bash activity.

Gilded triumphs count towards the standard title as well. If you happen to finish all four gilded objectives alongside 20 normal ones, you will still get the Flamekeeper title.

