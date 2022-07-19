When is Solstice going live in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted? 

Solstice 2022 is just a few hours away from being live on official Destiny 2 servers. Players from all around the world will get a massive rework to the annual event, as Bungie will be adding a new game mode and Event Card to the mix.

As many might have already seen, the company has already switched off its official servers for maintenance.

Bungie started the maintenance at 5 am PDT on July 19, with the official servers turned offline at 5:45 am PDT. However, players can expect the servers to be back by 10 am PDT with the weekly reset. Solstice 2022 is expected to go live after the servers go online, alongside hotfix 4.1.5, and many more features.

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022's release time, features, and more

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 is expected to run for a little less than a month, from July 19 to August 16. Due to an event of this scale, Bungie is holding one of the biggest maintenance since The Witch Queen's release. The downtime of the official servers for all major regions is as follows:

India: 6:15 pm to 10:30 pm (July 19)

6:15 pm to 10:30 pm (July 19) China: 8:45 pm (July 19) to 1:00 am (July 20)

8:45 pm (July 19) to 1:00 am (July 20) UK: 1:45 pm (July 19) to 6:00 pm (July 19)

1:45 pm (July 19) to 6:00 pm (July 19) Australia: 10:45 pm (July 19) to 3:00 am (July 20)

10:45 pm (July 19) to 3:00 am (July 20) Brazil: 9:45 am to 2:00 pm (July 19)

The maintenance will continue for six hours, while the official servers are expected to be offline for four hours and 15 minutes. Players will be able to log into the servers during the usual weekly reset time in their respective locations.

Event Card

New Weapon

And more.. Destiny 2’s SOLSTICE event returns tomorrow (7/19) at weekly reset.Event CardNew WeaponNew RewardsAnd more.. #Destiny2 Destiny 2’s SOLSTICE event returns tomorrow (7/19) at weekly reset. ☀️ Event Card ☀️ New Weapon ☀️ New Rewards And more.. #Destiny2 https://t.co/0vmfVtmqYt

Solstice events in Destiny 2 are usually meant to bring out the real power of Light and Darkness from the Guardians. As usual, Eva Levante will host the event at the Tower, with this year being a little extra when it comes to decoration. Aside from the typical EAZ, objectives, and missions, players will be assigned exclusive tasks via the new "Event Card."

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 will be available for all players, as the Event Card is meant for F2P Guardians as well. This will help players organize specific objectives and guide them on what they want to do throughout the event. Similar to other events in the past, the Event Card from Solstice will be accessible from the Quest tab or Eva Levante.

Hotfix 4.1.5 is also scheduled for release alongside Solstice, with some significant changes to the sandbox. A few changes worth mentioning are the Last Word nerf, 180 RPM Hand Cannon buffs, Pellet Shotgun PvE buffs, and more.

