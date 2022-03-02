Bungie nerfs Enhanced One-Two Punch perk ahead of the upcoming Destiny 2 raid 

Weapon crafting in Destiny 2 has opened up a lot of new windows for creativity, and it has also created space for broken builds. With more than 20 different perks to choose from for a single weapon, players are coming up with builds to make their characters ridiculously overpowered in PvE.

The perk, One-Two Punch, has been in this damage-dealing meta for quite some time now. While it increases melee damage after shooting a pallet from the weapon, its newest variant, Enhanced One-Two Punch, seems to be breaking a lot of things in the game right now.

Enhanced One-Two Punch will be nerfed to its normal version in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Aside from the increased damage output of the Enhanced One-Two Punch, players were dealing in broken numbers by pairing the perk with Titan's Peregrine Greaves. The tank-based class is already very powerful with the mentioned perk, as the middle tree sun breaker holds the capability to one-shot Destiny 2 dungeon bosses with Synthoceps.

However, the latest Enhanced One-Two Punch build defeated high-powered enemies at a rapid pace, with Guardians one-shotting strikes and dungeon bosses just by shoulder charging. Bungie quickly addressed the issue, saying that the craftable perk will be disabled until March 10.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Due to an issue causing some exotics to deal more damage than intended, we have disabled the Enhanced 1-2 Punch trait.



"Due to an issue causing some exotic to deal more damage than intended, we have disabled the Enhanced 1-2 Punch trait. Weapons utilizing the Enhanced 1-2 Punch trait will now function as the regular 1-2 Punch trait until it is re-enabled on March 10."

This change was made mainly to keep things balanced ahead of the new raid on March 5. With the new perk reverting to its old version, players can expect it to be back in Destiny 2's sandbox by March 10.

This didn't change much in terms of total damage output, as channeling the Peregrine exotic was much easier compared to channeling other armor in the game.

The same mechanics can be applied with another one of Titan's exotic called Wormgod Caress, which requires melee kills for proper damage to bosses or high-tier enemies.

