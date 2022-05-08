How to get A Good Sport emblem in Destiny 2: Platinum Torchbearer triumph guide

Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2 bears a lot of activity for players to last for three weeks. Earning medals and scoring kills inside the PvE and PvP playlists will keep everyone occupied before Season 17 kicks in come May 24.

However, amidst all the competition, there are some unique rewards to be had aside from gears.

"A Good Sport" is the newest emblem introduced with this year's Guardian Games, which requires users to light both the Platinum tier torches. However, the triumph itself is time-gated, limiting everyone to only two torches per week.

Platinum Torchbearer triumph guide in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

The triumph "Platinum Torchbearer" can be found inside the Season of the Risen section within the triumphs tab. Gamers can see the progression spread out as "0 of 3," signifying the three-week runtime of the event.

Therefore, each week, everyone needs to light the Platinum torch on the left and right sides.

The steps are as follows:

1) Depositing medallions

Depositing medals on the podium of Guardian Games (Image via Bungie)

While depositing medals might be the primary option to unlock a different tier of torches, players can also progress into the Medallion Batallion quest. It asks everyone to acquire four different medal types by completing various objectives, which will then unlock the platform for the torches.

This is important because turning in medals on the podium won't count for anything until the Medallion Batallion quest is completed. Once done, users can go to Eva Levante and purchase any contender Platinum card, which will add up to one Platinum torch per week.

Lighting each of these torches will reward them with a random Legendary Destiny 2 gear.

2) Competitive playlist

Competitive playlist in the Guardian Games (Image via Destiny 2)

The second series of torches was unlocked with yesterday's reset, where Bungie introduced the Competitive playlist. Here, gamers can perform different tricks and combos to complete the Lightblade Strike activity, with a minimum Power of 1550.

The modifiers in this playlist are:

Martyr: Exploder units have more health.

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Arc and Solar elemental shields.

Weight of Weakness: Void debuffs and abilities apply to weakening effect on players. The suppression effect from players lasts longer.

Acute Arc Burn: 50% extra Arc incoming damage, with 25% more outgoing damage.

Both matchmaking and non-matchmaking modes are available in this activity, where anyone can opt for a solo mode rather than running with random Guardians. Each Strike comes with exclusive Vanguard medals, which work the same way as Crucible and Gambit.

Vanguard medals (Image via Destiny 2)

Rapid killings, ability final blows, casting supers, and plenty more action within the Competitive playlist will add to the final score. Achieving a Platinum tier completion will update the five steps of the "Shoot to Score" quest in a single run, allowing players to light the Platinum torch on the right side.

This marks the second torch of the week, where everyone will need to repeat the process for the upcoming two weeks.

