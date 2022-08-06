Bungie is bringing one of Destiny 2's most controversial game modes to Crucible

Destiny 2 PvP has always been hit-or-miss over the years. Bungie has tried experimenting with different game modes, tuning gears, and adding new weapons to the mix, but the community has always felt that something is missing in terms of overall quality. With the new Iron Banner system, players loved the idea of focusing their engrams on weapons, but some hated Rift.

In the recent TWAB (This Week At Bungie), Bungie announced that a new game mode would be added to next season's Iron Banner and would be called Eruption. This means that the company always had other plans for Rift, which turned out to lean towards the Crucible.

Starting in Season 18, players will see the Rift in the weekly rotator of Crucible, alongside a few twists within the game mode.

Rift will be in the weekly rotator during Destiny 2 Season 18 with some new additions

As mentioned earlier, Rift will be added to the weekly rotator starting from Season 18. Furthermore, Bungie will be introducing some modifications to the game mode by adding "standard overtime rules". Overtime applies to Rift in the form of a tiebreaker, where the first team to capture and deposit wins the match.

However, Bungie is looking to add to this rule for breaking a tie in the future, rather than winning a match. The company also revealed some data regarding the first season of the revamped Iron Banner, stating:

"While the first week had a rocky start, by the end, many players were starting to develop new tactics and strategies for the mode, and the weekend games were some of the closest and well-played."

Ever since the Rift was released in Destiny 2 Season 17, a majority of players have been vocal about the changes they liked and disliked. Some claimed that the game mode was very time-oriented, making it difficult to play with randoms. Some were also unhappy with the time it took for a dead player to respawn or get revived.

While this encouraged more teamwork, it also meant a guaranteed capture for the other team if more than half of the players get wiped out at once.

During Destiny 2 Season 18, Rift will appear in weeks 1, 8, and 14, alongside Private match options. For future seasons, Bungie is planning to bring in a 3v3 Rift for smaller maps like Wormhaven or Burnout.

With the addition of the Rift to the Crucible, Bungie is clearly trying to keep the PvP mode in the game at any cost. However, it is yet to be seen how the community fares with Rift, when there are no guaranteed Pinnacles or Seals involved with it.

