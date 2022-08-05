Destiny 2 leaks hint at the removal of Power Levels in the future

With Destiny 2 The Witch Queen entering its second half of seasonal content, players are getting even more excited about Lightfall. On August 23, the entire community will be receiving an all-new season alongside major announcements regarding a new expansion. However, as the days are inching closer, leaks are starting to surface all over the internet.

A recent wave of leaks comes from one of the most renowned leakers for Destiny 2, called @DestinyTwoLeaks on Twitter. Alongside various unannounced content from Season 18, they claim that Lightfall and any future expansion will get rid of the current Power Level system. Instead, players will have one Artifact Level as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2's future expansions might get rid of the current Power Level system

One of the primary aspects after starting a new expansion or a season is to level up Power. It helps in breezing through standard activities and missions, especially when a questline of a new expansion comes with Legendary difficulty. While Witch Queen granted everyone a massive boost in Power Level upon completion, the same doesn't seem to be the case in the upcoming Lightfall or future.

The leaker's Twitter account released a tweet that stated that Bungie's team has been looking to remove the entire concept of Power Level from way back in Season of the Splicer. However, this opens up a lot of new doors in terms of light levels, EXP gains, seasonal challenges, and high-end activity requirements.

Destiny Leaks @DestinyTwoLeaks @MFatebringer From what I heard way back in Splicer, the team planned on removing power levels and making it all one big Artifact level. Except the main way to rank up would be activities and not bounties. @MFatebringer From what I heard way back in Splicer, the team planned on removing power levels and making it all one big Artifact level. Except the main way to rank up would be activities and not bounties.

DestinyTwoLeaks stated the following, regarding the leaks:

Seasonal Artifacts have been used as an addition to the Power Level of any Guardian class. For example, the current cap of any player is 1570, which can be further capped by gaining a bonus in the Seasonal Artifact. Removing the entire Power Level system will mean the existence of only Artifact bonuses, leaving many confused about the potential new system.

Season 17 Artifact (Image via Destiny 2)

This means that either the player will have a Power Level starting from 0 to a maximum of 30, or Bungie might implement a completely new infusing system in Seasonal Artifacts.

Other leaks regarding Season 18 hint at King's Fall being the returning Raid, alongside the theme being pirate-based. As mentioned before, everything addressed in this article is based on posts released by reliable leakers, so nothing is confirmed officially yet.

