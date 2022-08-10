Destiny 2 leaks confirm two returning PvP maps in future seasons

Bungie has been planning a lot of things for the future of Destiny 2, and it seems like PvP maps are one of them. While the latest map from The Witch Queen expansion has been on the receiving end of controversy, players have been vocal about their likes and dislikes regarding the future of PvP.

With a bunch of things already being confirmed by the company itself, a lot of leaks have surfaced on the internet. This information is being brought to the community by reputed leakers, as most of the things they have leaked in the past turned out to be true.

Destiny Leaks @DestinyTwoLeaks Firebase Delphi returns in Season 19 Firebase Delphi returns in Season 19

To summarize, the latest leaked information contains the confirmation of two Destiny 1 maps, which will be returning to Destiny 2. The Firebase Delphi map is scheduled for Season 19, while the Cathedral of Dusk is scheduled for Season 18.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Firebase Delphi and Cathedral of Dusk will be making their appearances in Destiny 2's future

The most recent leaks come from one of the most well-known leakers in the community, DestinyTwoLeaks. It pretty much confirms the upcoming maps for the next two seasons, with Firebase Delphi in Season 19 and Cathedral of Dusk in Season 18.

Their Twitter account uploaded the following:

"Firebase Delphi returns in Season 19."

While there was no follow-up to this, the account did reply to one of the tweets that asked them for "Cathedral of Dusk." DestinyTwoLeaks further stated:

"That's next season."

Firebase Delphi is based on Mars, consisting of structures similar to the ones in Destiny 2's Vox Obscura mission. While this particular map has been confirmed for Season 19, players need to get ready for another map next season. The "Cathedral of Dusk" from Destiny 1 is based on Dreadnaught, which was orbiting Saturn at the time.

The map was released as part of The Taken King expansion, which also released the King's Fall Raid. Similarly, the entire Raid took place in Dreadnaught, further confirming the arrival of King's Fall next season on August 23. Both of these maps were fan favorites in the first game, and the community is taking these leaks very well following the DIsjunction disaster.

Maddox @MaddoxOnTwitch I have never felt like this towards any map before in Destiny 2 but I back out of every match that is on Disjunction. That map is awful. I have never felt like this towards any map before in Destiny 2 but I back out of every match that is on Disjunction. That map is awful.

As usual, Bungie will be holding a live showcase for both Lightfall and Season 18 on August 23, which will reveal everything officially.

