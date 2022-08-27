How to complete Expeditions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Players can jump into a pirate-themed season filled with loot in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The entire premise of the season is to hunt for treasure, defeat legendary pirates, and travel the world as a swashbuckler. Expeditions allow players to live out those pirating fantasies.

This new activity has players grabbing as much treasure as possible before they are overwhelmed by enemies. The more time they take to load up on loot, the more the number of foes that will show up, and the harder it will be to escape with the treasure.

Completing Expeditions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder involves multiple stages

Expeditions have multiple stages that must be completed in order for them to be successful. Once players have obtained a Treasure Map, they'll be able to dive into an Expedition.

They have to head to the H.E.L.M. and select the option to start an Expedition. They should be sure to load in with some powerful weapons as there will be Champions-tier enemies waiting to prevent the treasure from being stolen.

Players will be taken to the Expedition site and will be able to start the three-stage process as soon as they arrive, which involves digging up the treasure, taking the treasure, and defending the treasure.

Drill

Destiny 2 players must protect the drill if they want a chance at some treasure (Image via Bungie)

Upon arrival, Destiny 2 players must activate the drill. Once that is done, it will begin drilling into the ground to uncover the treasure. Waves of enemies will try to disrupt the process, and gamers will have to fight them off to ensure the drill's progress isn't hampered. The machine will reach a certain point and stop drilling, signaling that the treasure for the Expedition has been found.

Now, it is time to loot. Players need to head to the treasure and collect it. From there, the loot needs to be placed with the Convoy. Players should gather as much treasure as possible and get the Convoy moving to start the next stage.

Escort

Protect the Convoy from enemies in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

When 100% capacity has been reached, the Convoy will begin traveling to marked locations on the map, which will be represented by an 'X', and players can see the upcoming destination at any time.

Plenty of hostiles will appear on the path, and gamers have to take them out and prevent them from destroying the Convoy and snagging the loot for themselves. Players must stay close to the Convoy in order for it to move along the route. Subsequently, it will reach another drill site, and the first stage will be repeated.

The difference this time is that a jammer will shut the drill down halfway through the process, and players will need to follow the waypoint and destroy it. With the waypoint taken out of the picture, gamers should head back to the drill site and protect it till the process ends. They must then collect the loot from this area, add it to the Convoy, and continue to the extraction zone.

Defend

Defend the plunder to complete the Expedition in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Convoy will eventually stop, and an all-out assault will take place. Many different enemies, including a very tough boss, will attack. Players will need to stand their ground and defeat all of them. It can be a lengthy battle, but gamers can utilize the Convoy as cover to ensure survival. Once the foes have been eliminated, the treasure can be divided among the crew members, and extraction from the Expedition can take place.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh