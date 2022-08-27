Destiny 2: All Arc 3.0 Fragments have been unlocked after King's Fall World First completion 

The hype for the latest rework of Arc 3.0 isn't over yet, as the completion of Destiny 2 King's Fall World First has unlocked the last remaining Fragments.

Bungie has kept Fragments locked before, with Void Fragments behind Vow completion, Solar behind community achievement, and Arc behind the new King's Fall.

Players can head to Ikora Rey in the Tower and buy the remaining Arc Fragments or any Fragments in general. Typically, each Arc Fragment comes with a different synergy in a class, and it is safe to say that Bungie was saving some of the best pieces of the Arc 3.0 rework for last.

Players can pick up remaining Arc 3.0 Fragments in Destiny 2 right now (2022)

Fragments have been the core feature behind any powerful build, be it in PvP or PvE. Both Light and Darkness subclasses provide players with various options to customize their damage output and survivability down to the last detail.

Similar to previous seasons, however, the full potential of the Arc subclass was locked behind the King's Fall Raid.

The Fragments section in Arc 3.0 on Ikora's inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

With the World's First race being won by Clan Elysium, players will now be able to pick up the last four Fragments for their Arc subclass and respective classes.

The Fragments are as follows:

Spark of Ions: Defeating a jolted target will create Ionic Traces.

Spark of Amplitude: Rapidly defeating targets while you are amplified creates an Orb of Power.

Speak of Feedback: Taking melee damage briefly increases your outgoing damage. (+10 Resilience).

Spark of Brilliance: Defeating blinded targets with precision damage creates a blinding explosion. (+10 Intellect).

Spark of Amplitude will be great for Arc weapon builds. Pairing it with Orb of Power mods can grant a lot of useful buffs to the Guardian.

On the other hand, Spark of Ions pairs well with the likes of Spark of Shock, which can jolt targets with Grenade abilities.

Spark of Amplitude in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (Image via Bungie)

To find Ikora, players will need to either spawn in the Courtyard or the Annex section of the Tower and head towards her.

The Fragments can be found under the "Fragments" tab of the "Arc" section. Each Fragment is being sold for 25,000 Glimmer, which will trigger an additional quest called Meditate on the Light.

Meditate on the Light quest tab in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The quest requires players to meditate in front of a small spiral structure beside Ikora. It will grant everyone the Arc 3.0 Fragments.

