Destiny 2: How to get the Delicate Tomb Exotic Fusion Rifle and its catalyst

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is going through a small crisis at the moment, as players have lost all access to Heavy Grenade Launchers. Unfortunately, Classic Exotics such as the Anarchy and Prospector were disabled due to the unintended damage numbers they were dealing. Obviously, this has affected many players' builds going into the King's Fall Raid on August 26.

DestinyTracker.com🏴‍☠️ @destinytrack Exotic Fusion - Delicate Tomb! ~ Season of Plunder Exotic Fusion - Delicate Tomb! ~ Season of Plunder https://t.co/svMuMRvmgw

However, there are some new weapons this season that are here to save the day for a different Arc loadout. One of them is this season's Exotic, called the Delicate Tomb. This is an Arc Fusion Rifle, firing with 500 Charge Time, which makes it a Rapid Fire Framed archetype.

The following article lists the ways one can acquire this Exotic alongside its catalyst.

Destiny 2's newest Exotic Fusion Rifle, Delicate Tomb, and how to get its catalyst

1) How to acquire the weapon in both the paid Season Pass and the free one

Season of Plunder Season Pass (Image via Destiny 2)

The Delicate Tomb is obtainable from the Season Pass reward pool of Season 18, as it is given away at level 1 to those who paid for it. The Witch Queen Deluxe buyers and anyone who has purchased the Pass will be able to get it as soon as they enter this season for the first time.

With regards to the free-to-play approach, players will need to grind up to level 35 to get the weapon for free. There are ten seasonal challenges, six of which can be done in the first week by anyone that hasn't purchased the season pass. Bounties, activity completions, and events grant EXPs, which can be gathered to quickly reach the level 35 mark and claim the Delicate Tomb Exotic weapon.

2) How to get the catalyst

Delicate Tomb catalyst quest step in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Upon acquiring the weapon, players will be able to get the "The Form of Danger" Exotic quest from Banshee-44 at The Tower. This is an Exotic quest to obtain the catalyst for the new Fusion Rifle, Delicate Tomb. Players will need to complete a total of three stages, all requiring weapon and activity calibrations.

The first step requires players to defeat 50 targets with special ammo weapons in the energy slot alongside tougher combatants anywhere in the system. Tougher combatants include mini-bosses, bosses, and Champions anywhere, as long as they have a yellow health bar.

The first step for the Delicate Tomb catalyst (Image via Destiny 2)

Once done, the second step will ask players to calibrate data using the Delicate Tomb Exotic weapon within the playlist activities. While this particular step currently seems to be bugged, players can still make progress by taking the weapon out in Crucible, completing playlist matches such as Control, and defeating Guardians using the Delicate Tomb.

Otherwise, higher-tier Nightfall will be the best option, as the number of kills required for this step is 450. Fortunately, the quest for this catalyst is free for all players. Upon acquiring the catalyst, players will need 700 kills to masterwork the weapon. Checkpoints such as Shuro Chi or the loot cave entrance in Grasp of Avarice might help them achieve this.

3) Weapon and catalyst perks

Delicate Tomb Exotic Fusion Rifle perks (Image via Destiny 2)

The Delicate Tomb in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder comes with a perk called "Tempest Cascade", which overcharges this weapon upon collecting Ionic Traces. Overcharged shots can further jolt targets, making it one of the best weapons to use with Arc 3.0 load-outs.

The Exotic perk, Traitor's Vessel, states the following:

"Fires a wide horizontal spread when shot from the hip. Final blows with this weapon have a chance to generate Ionic Traces. Powerful foes and opposing Guardians always generate Ionic Traces."

After activating the catalyst, players will be able to reload the magazine from reserves upon collecting Ionic Traces.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S