Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Control SBMM exploit allows Guardians to find easier matches

Bungie introduced a new matchmaking mechanism in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Although the game had PvP modes since the early days, Bungie followed a Connection-Based Matchmaking method to group players for Crucible matches.

However, all that changed with Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Bungie introduced Skill-Based Match Making as a replacement for their Connection-Based Match Making in the game.

While that was supposed to be a good thing, Guardians quickly found a way to exploit it to get easier matches.

Guardians easily win Control matches by exploiting the Destiny 2 SBMM

The exploit is rather simple. This does not involve the use of any third-party software either. All Guardians did was pick a player who had the lowest K/D ratio in the fireteam, preferably less than 1.

This Guardian was then promoted to Fireteam Leader and they were then asked to launch the Control activity. What this did was that it triggered the game into believing that everyone in the Fireteam was of a similar skill level, matching the entire team with another team of a similar skill level.

This leads to the enemy team getting stomped in most cases. Now, it would be wrong to take a call on the state of the SBMM system in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

It's just been a week since the launch of the season, and things like this take time to get into shape. Moreover, Bungie mentioned that they would be introducing a loose SBMM system with the current season.

Going by those standards, it looks like the developers have done a good job of introducing the SBMM system to the game for now. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming few weeks. Although the SBMM system has been introduced in Control, the other modes in the Crucible still use the CBMM system.

Bungie will slowly expand their SBMM to other modes in the Crucible as well, so as to provide a seamless experience for Guardians across all skill levels. Bungie has also defined the parameters they take into account while determining the skill level of a Guardian in Destiny 2.

These parameters include the kills and assists that a Guardian scores, coupled with the number of deaths, revives, and a plethora of other parameters. Bungie also mentioned that the more a Guardian participates in matches, the more accurate their SBMM rating will be.

Keeping all these factors in mind, and given that it's recently been introduced, it's difficult to say if the match-making system is working as intended for now. However, having a SBMM system would be beneficial when it comes to making the Crucible more friendly towards new Lights.

Currently, the Crucible is an absolute nightmare for all the new Guardians out there. The learning curve is very steep when it comes to being able to perform well in PvP. If Bungie does manage to incorporate SBMM well over the next few seasons, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Crucible in Destiny 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar