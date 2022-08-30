Destiny 2 players are still suffering from one of the worst bugs in the game (2022)

On August 23, 2022, the Destiny 2 community finally received the newest Arc rework and the final piece in the Light subclass. While the community was intrigued by the many patch notes released before the season, things did not turn out as anticipated for the majority of players.

Ever since the release of Season 18, players have seen multiple bugs in the game. The ridiculous damage increase of Heavy Grenade Launchers, a "jumpscare" upon the hands of Golgoroth, and the disabling of the Lightfall Exotic are among the many blunders from Bungie this season.

However, none of this comes close to the "Resilience bug" that the Warlocks and Titans have been facing since the season's launch.

Since there were no initial reports from the community or updates from Bungie, players who were running the subclass on a Titan or Warlock were receiving increased damage from enemies. This is because their Resilience was being set to 0.

When is Bungie expected to fix the Resilience bug in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder?

The second weekly reset is only a day away, so players can expect a fix for the Resilience bug by then. The reset will go live on August 30, 2022, at 10 AM PDT.

The bug itself has been up for quite some time now, denying multiple Warlocks and Titans the chance to run the World First race with their Arc subclass.

The problem here is simple. Any amount of Resilience in an Arc build, be it Tier 4 with 45 or Tier 10 with 105, will not count as long as the user has the reworked Arc 3.0 subclass equipped.

The reason, however, is still unknown. Some think it's because of the Fragment called Spark of Resistance, as it grants all Destiny 2 players increased Resilience based on the number of enemies nearby.

However, even with the Fragment, players were dying in normal content at the hands of trash-tier mobs. A Sniper shot from a Fallen Vandal or even a Crossbow shot from Scorn enemies is enough to one-shot players inside normal tier activities. Hunters, on the other hand, are not affected by this, making the situation weirder for many.

Bungie's statement regarding the bug

Three days after Destiny 2 Season 18's release, Bungie posted a tweet with the following statement:

"We are currently investigating Arc subclasses not receiving correct resilience-based damage reduction in PvE for Warlocks and Titans."

So if any Warlocks or Titans are dying quickly in Ketchcrash or a low-tier Destiny 2 PvE activity, it's not because there's anything wrong with the player's loadout. The error is from Bungie's end, and a fix is yet to be announced.

