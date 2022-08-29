All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Week 2 (August 30)

Seasonal challenges are back once again in Destiny 2 to give the players a strong boost in their artifact bonus and power level. Completing each challenge is fairly easy, as most of them require Guardians to perform basic in-game objectives including enemy kills, playing certain activities, and more.

Week 2's seasonal challenges involve multiple game modes that are available during Season of Plunder. Ranging from different calibrations of weapons to activities, the following article lists all ten challenges you can do to give your power level and artifact a boost.

Destiny 2's seasonal challenges in Season of Plunder's second week (August 30 to September 6)

1) Antiquarian II

Pirate hunt mission (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to follow the seasonal quest steps in the second week and collect the second relic by defeating a boss.

There are a total of three stages for a week's worth of quests, so the relic will eventually be available in the last stage. Guardians will also need to defeat Fallen enemies, where each precise final blow will grant bonus progress.

Relics required: 2.

Fallen kills required: 250.

Rewards: Repute, and Challenger XP+.

2) Expert Expedition I

Expedition (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will simply need to complete multiple runs of Expeditions and gather loot in the treasure haul.

Expedition runs required: 3

Treasures required: 25.

Rewards: Repute, and Challenger XP.

3) Seeker's Cache I

Star Chart (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to complete bounties from either the Start Chart, or from Nessus, Cosmodrome, or Europa. Additional objectives require deciphering a small Treasure Beacon that is available from the Start Chart at HELM.

Bounties required: 15.

Small Treasure Beacon: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP.

4) Fusillade

Extraordinary Rendition (Image via Destiny 2)

For this challenge, players need to score kills with an SMG. However, defeating combatants within the Ketchcrash activity, or defeating Guardians in PvP will grant bonus progress:

Kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP.

5) Cosmodrome activities

Cosmodrome (Image via Bungie)

As the name suggests, players will have to lurk around the Cosmodrome to complete this challenge. Bounties, patrols, Lost Sectors, and public events will add to the progress of this challenge.

Progression required: 18.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

6) Lost in the Legend

Legend or Master Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to complete a Lost Sector on Legend difficulty or higher. It can be done either in a fireteam or solo.

Completion required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

7) Close-range calibration

Fallen Guillotine Sword (Image via Destiny 2)

Close-range weapons such as SMGs, shotguns, glaives, and swords will grant progress upon kills on Cosmodrome. Rapidly defeating targets will grant bonus progression towards completion.

Calibration required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

8) Bank, Kill, Repeat

Gambit (Image via Bungie)

Banking motes, defeating blockers, and Guardians will earn players progress in this challenge. Week 2 of Season 18 will also grant bonus Infamy with each match completion.

Point required: 250.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

9) Arc of History

Arc 3.0 of Hunters (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, Guardians must defeat other players with Arc damage. Bonus progression can be obtained by defeating those who are blinded.

Kills required: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

10) Anti-Cabal Sweep

Insight Terminus for Cabals (Image via Bungie)

Defeating Cabal opponents inside Vanguard playlists or Strikes will grant progress towards completion. However, bonus progression can be gained with each tougher combatant kill.

Cabal kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan