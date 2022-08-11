Destiny 2 community requests the addition of Nightmare and Empire Hunts to the Vanguard playlist "to break up the monotony"

There are a limited number of activities in the Vanguard Ops playlist. This playlist hasn't seen any new major additions for a couple of years, and many Guardians feel it's monotonous and boring. To solve this issue, there are a few PvE activities that Bungie could add, according to the Destiny 2 community on Reddit. But that isn't an easy task either.

The Vanguard Ops playlist is one of the most popular playlists in Destiny 2. Given that the Crucible is filled with sweats who try extra hard to win matches, many Guardians prefer playing the Vanguard Ops playlist.

Destiny 2 community feels that a Vanguard Ops rework is necessary

The activities that the community feels Bungie could add to the playlist are the Empire Hunts and the Nightmare Hunts. The first activity is linked to the recently introduced Beyond Light campaign, while the latter is a part of the Shadowkeep campaign.

Both Hunts have Strike-like features and can be easily made a part of the Vanguard Ops playlist. Not only would this break the overall monotony of the playlist, it would also give Guardians a couple of new activities to farm Pinnacle gear.

Many gamers have also requested the addition of the PsiOps Battlegrounds missions to the Vanguard Ops playlist in Destiny 2 as well. However, that isn't a possibility right now because the PsiOps Battlegrounds missions are fairly new to the game and are linked to the Witch Queen campaign.

The community believes that it won't be too hard for Bungie to add Empire Hunts and Nightmare Hunts to the Vanguard Ops playlist because they've done so before with the Battlegrounds activity that was introduced during the Season of the Chosen.

Members of the community have also pointed out that the core activity playlist has been the same for a long while now. Although the Crucible will be getting a small rework with Destiny 2 Season 18, that doesn't affect Vanguard Ops and the Gambit playlists.

Fans have also mentioned that an activity rework during a new season will be more appreciated than a new seasonal campaign and a storyline.

Overall, Guardians feel that the addition of more content to the Vanguard Ops playlist will help add more diversity to the entire playlist.

Some have also pointed out that if the two Hunts are added to the playlist, those who haven't purchased the expansions in the game will still be able to participate in these activities. Although the higher difficulty and the on-demand variants of the activities will be locked behind the expansion paywall, the community doesn't seem to mind that, as long as they can get their hands on some new matchmade content in Destiny 2.

For now, it's unclear if Bungie will actually take these suggestions into consideration. The company is now preparing for its upcoming showcase, where they're expected to reveal juicy details about the upcoming season and the Lightfall campaign as a whole.

While the developers' plans with Lightfall haven't been revealed to the public yet, the community would be grateful if Bungie took what fans had to say regarding the Vanguard Ops playlist into account and added the changes to the game.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh