Destiny 2 community is upset with Bungie for releasing the new Raid on a weekday

Through the latest This Week at Bungie (TWAB), the developer has announced details regarding the upcoming revamped Raid in Destiny 2's next season. Players can expect it to be released three days after the season's initial launch on August 26. However, this particular date has stirred a lot of problems from the community, seeing how it falls on a weekday rather than the weekend.
Most Destiny 2 Raid's are launched on Saturday, as they usually give players a lot of freedom on their holiday for the World's First race. With the recent announcement of next season's Raid's Launch on Friday, many feel alienated due to either their schools or work.
Latest release date for Destiny 2's next season Raid has angered a lot of players
The upcoming Raid is scheduled to be released with a weekly reset on August 26. However, be it on a weekday or not, the release time does differ due to different time zones. While the Pacific release time is 10 am, the weekly reset on the subcontinents takes place around 10:30 pm to 11 pm.
Thus, the release of Raid on August 26, which is a Friday, will isolate a lot of players due to their school, college, or work. Many have come forward and expressed their disagreement with the release date. Some even think that the initial release date should have been pushed a week after the season's launch if Bungie had to make it on a Friday.
Upon asking about making the release date on a weekday, Bungie's Community Manager Liana Ruppert said this:
"We also work M-F and remember how broken Vow was when it dropped? This way, if something like that happens, we can have all hands on deck without burning out our teams."
Destiny 2's community was immensely upset due to this, seeing how the company had months before coming up with a release date. While it does leave out majority of the players on Day 1, a lot of the reasoning that came after the announcement was left out of their weekly blog post, TWAB.
Day one Raid launches in Destiny 2 have always brought in the most viewers for streamers on all platforms, especially due to the race to World's First. Some are passionate about participating, while others want to complete the entire thing on Day 1.
Going by the Pacific time, most of the community will be busy with work or school from 10 AM to another 9 hours. This gives them less than 15 hours to complete the Raid in contest mode, its challenges, and triumphs to even have a chance at World's First.