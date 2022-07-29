Destiny 2 community is upset with Bungie for releasing the new Raid on a weekday

Through the latest This Week at Bungie (TWAB), the developer has announced details regarding the upcoming revamped Raid in Destiny 2's next season. Players can expect it to be released three days after the season's initial launch on August 26. However, this particular date has stirred a lot of problems from the community, seeing how it falls on a weekday rather than the weekend.

Most Destiny 2 Raid's are launched on Saturday, as they usually give players a lot of freedom on their holiday for the World's First race. With the recent announcement of next season's Raid's Launch on Friday, many feel alienated due to either their schools or work.

Latest release date for Destiny 2's next season Raid has angered a lot of players

The upcoming Raid is scheduled to be released with a weekly reset on August 26. However, be it on a weekday or not, the release time does differ due to different time zones. While the Pacific release time is 10 am, the weekly reset on the subcontinents takes place around 10:30 pm to 11 pm.

Liana Ruppert @DirtyEffinHippy Part of the challenge of a game like Destiny 2 is that we have two VERY different communities. There are (and will be again) challenges where our job as a studio is to find the middle ground from a big part of the community wanting one thing, and an equally different ...🧵 Part of the challenge of a game like Destiny 2 is that we have two VERY different communities. There are (and will be again) challenges where our job as a studio is to find the middle ground from a big part of the community wanting one thing, and an equally different ...🧵

Thus, the release of Raid on August 26, which is a Friday, will isolate a lot of players due to their school, college, or work. Many have come forward and expressed their disagreement with the release date. Some even think that the initial release date should have been pushed a week after the season's launch if Bungie had to make it on a Friday.

Bunsen @DrBunsenMD @DirtyEffinHippy what is the middle ground on making the raid a weekday when the vast majority of people work M-F @DirtyEffinHippy what is the middle ground on making the raid a weekday when the vast majority of people work M-F

Upon asking about making the release date on a weekday, Bungie's Community Manager Liana Ruppert said this:

"We also work M-F and remember how broken Vow was when it dropped? This way, if something like that happens, we can have all hands on deck without burning out our teams."

Destiny 2's community was immensely upset due to this, seeing how the company had months before coming up with a release date. While it does leave out majority of the players on Day 1, a lot of the reasoning that came after the announcement was left out of their weekly blog post, TWAB.

KackisHD @RickKackis @DirtyEffinHippy

But can I asked why this change wasn't acknowledged in the TWAB? I feel like this explanation in conjunction with the announcement would have been ideal.



additionally, if we're moving Raid launches back to Fridays... (1/2) @DrBunsenMD This is a perfectly reasonable explanation!But can I asked why this change wasn't acknowledged in the TWAB? I feel like this explanation in conjunction with the announcement would have been ideal.additionally, if we're moving Raid launches back to Fridays... (1/2) @DirtyEffinHippy @DrBunsenMD This is a perfectly reasonable explanation!But can I asked why this change wasn't acknowledged in the TWAB? I feel like this explanation in conjunction with the announcement would have been ideal.additionally, if we're moving Raid launches back to Fridays... (1/2)

KackisHD @RickKackis @DirtyEffinHippy



Having that week-long buffer between DLC Launch and the Raid has made things much better!

It lets you play and explore the new content,

rather than furiously prep. (2/2) @DrBunsenMD I STRONGLY feel that the superior choice would be to put the Raid Launch on Friday the week after launch!Having that week-long buffer between DLC Launch and the Raid has made things much better!It lets you play and explore the new content,rather than furiously prep. (2/2) @DirtyEffinHippy @DrBunsenMD I STRONGLY feel that the superior choice would be to put the Raid Launch on Friday the week after launch!Having that week-long buffer between DLC Launch and the Raid has made things much better!It lets you play and explore the new content,rather than furiously prep. (2/2)

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 @DirtyEffinHippy While the Vow situation can’t represent and something had to be done to reduce the player income, imo it would have been way better to have some sort of leveling/quest line to keep some casuals out, instead of just randomly cut out any player that can’t take friday off. @DirtyEffinHippy While the Vow situation can’t represent and something had to be done to reduce the player income, imo it would have been way better to have some sort of leveling/quest line to keep some casuals out, instead of just randomly cut out any player that can’t take friday off.

wiintah @wiintah @DirtyEffinHippy Can you be more specific? I swear I'm trying to be civil here but I don't see how making the raid on a weekday is a 'middle ground' when nobody has seemingly been having issues with raids releasing on Saturdays. @DirtyEffinHippy Can you be more specific? I swear I'm trying to be civil here but I don't see how making the raid on a weekday is a 'middle ground' when nobody has seemingly been having issues with raids releasing on Saturdays.

Day one Raid launches in Destiny 2 have always brought in the most viewers for streamers on all platforms, especially due to the race to World's First. Some are passionate about participating, while others want to complete the entire thing on Day 1.

Bunsen @DrBunsenMD @DirtyEffinHippy I've had to work an occasional weekend in every job I've ever had. There are 2 day 1 raids a year. @DirtyEffinHippy I've had to work an occasional weekend in every job I've ever had. There are 2 day 1 raids a year.

homogenic @spearmintdrawer



- people choosing btwn work/school vs the raid leads to low participation

- forces a painful artifact xp grind that is extremely unfun @DirtyEffinHippy liana please ask the team to reconsider having the raid race be on a aug 26. the expected date of sept 3 was better for a couple key reasons- people choosing btwn work/school vs the raid leads to low participation- forces a painful artifact xp grind that is extremely unfun @DirtyEffinHippy liana please ask the team to reconsider having the raid race be on a aug 26. the expected date of sept 3 was better for a couple key reasons- people choosing btwn work/school vs the raid leads to low participation- forces a painful artifact xp grind that is extremely unfun

Chris @TheRealJuan_21 @DirtyEffinHippy Please change the raid to a Saturday. I just start uni and do not want to skip class. All members of my day one team will have to call out of work/school :( @DirtyEffinHippy Please change the raid to a Saturday. I just start uni and do not want to skip class. All members of my day one team will have to call out of work/school :(

Going by the Pacific time, most of the community will be busy with work or school from 10 AM to another 9 hours. This gives them less than 15 hours to complete the Raid in contest mode, its challenges, and triumphs to even have a chance at World's First.

