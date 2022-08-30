Destiny 2 god roll guide: Zaouli's Bane for PvP and PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 King's Fall has been the latest addition to the endgame activity roster, and players have been grinding for new weapons and armor. While Bungie did bring in old weapons to the loot pool, the perks they come with make them some of the best gears in the current sandbox.

Zaouli's Bane makes its return in the game, and some of the newest perks make it better than ever. Players who are fairly new to the game won't have much of an idea about what perks they should opt for in different game modes.

The following article lists the best perk combinations on the King's Fall Hand Cannon for both PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations of Zaouli's Bane in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how to get in Destiny 2

Zaouli's Bane is an Adaptive Framed Solar Hand Cannon that fires at 140 RPM. While the majority of the community has been using this archetype, Adaptive Frames are, in general, tailor-made for better Stability, Handing, and ideal balance between Impact and Range.

Like most Solar weapons, Zaouli's Bane comes with the Incandescent perk, which is currently one of the most powerful traits for Solar loadouts. Players can obtain this weapon from either the Golgoroth, Daughters of Oryx, or the Oryx encounter within the King's Fall Raid.

Typically, Zaouli's Bane is craftable, so unlocking five deep sight versions of this weapon will unlock its pattern for crafting.

2) PvE god roll

Zaouli's Bane might just have the best perk combinations for any kind of PvE content. From damaging a single target to clearing adds, this Hand Cannon can utilize its perk perfectly well in PvP and PvE. For the latter, players tend to look towards automatic-fire weapons for add clearing, but Zaouli's Bane is just as good.

The PvE god roll on the Zaouli's Bane in Destiny 2 is as follows:

Smallbore for Range and Stability.

Accurized Rounds for more Range, or Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed.

Explosive Payload for extra explosive damage added to the bullet damage on enemies.

Incandescent for applying Scorch on enemies nearby upon kills.

The Origin Trait, Runneth Over, overflows the magazine after reloading the weapon near allies. The number of bullets that overflow the magazine depends on the number of stacks of the Origin Trait. Zaouli's Bane is also the first weapon in the game to roll both Explosive Payload and Incandescent at the same time.

Other perks such as Demolitionist in place of Incandescent can work but are not recommended.

3) PvP god roll

As mentioned before, Adaptive Framed Hand Cannons are very powerful against players in Destiny 2 PvP. They are lethal in close to medium range, and can easily shut down opposing Guardians even with tier 10 Resilience. Zaouli's Bane easily adds to the already built-up meta for Adaptive Hand Cannons.

The best perk combinations in Zaouli's Bane Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for added Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Explosive Payload for flinching opposing Guardians.

Eye of the Storm for more accuracy as health goes lower.

Here, the Explosive Payload is being used solely to apply flinch on other players. Opening Shot paired with Eye of the Storm is a great combination for increased Accuracy on the weapon.

