Destiny 2 King's Fall loot table for all encounters (2022)

Bungie has released a bunch of old King's Fall weapons with new Destiny 2 perks, including the Touch of Malice Exotic Scout Rifle. There are six different encounters, and Guardians can get specific weapons to drop through certain chests after each completion.

Bungie added a total of seven different weapon types to the Destiny 2 King's Fall loot pool. One of them is the Touch of Malice Exotic, while the rest consists of different Legendary weapons, from Hand Cannons to Sniper Rifles. The following article will list down the encounters and the weapons they drop, so players can target and farm any specific gear they might be eyeing.

Disclaimer: This article is solely for the loot table of the King's Fall Raid and does not explain how each encounter works.

Loot table of Destiny 2 King's Fall and all gears tied to each encounter

1) Opening (deposit relics)

Opening encounter in King's Fall Raid (Image via Bungie)

The opening encounter in the King's Fall Raid involves players picking up the relic and depositing it in six different statues. It works like any other opening sequence in a Raid, where depositing relics in all six statues will trigger the gateway to the Totem's encounter.

The gears that drop from here are as follows:

Doom of Chelchis Scout Rifle.

Class item of the equipped class.

The chest can be found after crossing a Hive portal.

2) Totems

Totems in King's Fall Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Some might call the Totems encounter the first major encounter in the Destiny 2 Raid, as it takes place inside the Dreadnaught, and players have to put in a lot more effort than what the opening encounter asks for. The objective here is to light up all the Hive signs in a huge doorway to unlock it.

The gears in the loot pool for this encounter are:

Doom of Chelchis Scout Rifle.

Quilim's Terminus Machine Gun.

Chestpiece, Leg, and Class item for the equipped class.

The loot chest can be found after the door gets unlocked.

3) Warpriest boss

Warpriest is the first major boss encounter in King's Fall Raid, where players will have to coordinate with each other and kill the boss in four phases. Any more will wipe out the entire fire team, and Guardians will have to start all over again. The gears that drop upon defeating the Warpriest are as follows:

Defiance of Yasmin Sniper Rifle.

Smite of Merain Pulse Rifle.

Chest piece and Gauntlets for the equipped class.

The loot chest spawns right where the Warpriest boss spawns.

4) Golgoroth

Golgoroth boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Golgoroth is the third major encounter in the Raid. Players will have to go up against a huge Ogre with a spider attached to its back. The gears that drop from this encounter include:

Zaouli's Bane Hand Cannon.

Midha's Reckoning Fusion Rifle.

Quilim's Terminus Machine Gun.

Helmet and Leg armor for the equipped class.

The chest spawns behind a huge pillar with Hive inscriptions on it.

5) Daughters of Oryx

After beating Golgoroth, Guardians will now face two daughters of Oryx, both of whom will defend their father's honor by fighting the players at the same time. The encounter introduced a couple of new mechanics, which need to be followed to kill both the sisters.

The gears found at the end of the encounter are as follows:

Zaouli's Bane Hand Cannon.

Smite of Merain Pulse Rifle.

Defiance of Yasmin Sniper Rifle.

Chest armor and Gauntlets of the equipped class.

The loot chest for this Destiny 2 encounter spawns in the middle of two pillars where the sisters stand.

6) Oryx, The Taken King

Oryx is the final boss of Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid. Typically, everyone will be able to get any of the Legendary gear from the loot chest at the end, as there are no specific weapons or armor tied to this encounter. There is also the added chance for players to get the Touch of Malice Exotic Scout Rifle.

