Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: Leaks hint at the possibility of a new event

Destiny 2 has always had seasonal events throughout every calendar year. These events follow different themes: From celebrating Halloween to celebrating the achievements of the Guardians for over a year, the game has had some fantastic events that everyone can participate in.

However, some leaks on the market suggest an upcoming brand new event that every Guardian can take part in. While there's not much information about this event, here's everything that's been revealed so far.

The new Destiny 2 Season of Plunder event could involve rebuilding a location

According to leaks on Twitter, the upcoming event will probably revolve around rebuilding the Eliksni Quarters in the Last City. To do this, Guardians will have to earn Captain's Coins. Where or how Guardians can earn these coins from isn't clear yet, but it's expected that this currency will also be tied to one of the many seasonal activities that are a part of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Since this involves rebuilding an entire area, this will be a community event where the entire community comes together to achieve a common goal. From the looks of it, this event is very similar to the Guardian Games event.

In the Guardian Games, different classes, namely, Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans, go up against each other to collect laurels. At the end of the event, the class that has managed to accumulate the highest number of laurels wins.

The Warlocks won the last edition of the Guardian Games. With their victory, all three classes have now won at least one edition of the Guardian Games in Destiny 2.

Coming back to the event spoken about in the leaks, this could be something similar in nature as well. Perhaps the class with the highest number of Captain's Coin donations could choose a color scheme for the Eliksni Quarters.

As mentioned before, there isn't much to go on with respect to the said event. For now, it's just a leak. While leaks are mostly rumors, Destiny 2 leakers have rarely been wrong. So there might be some truth to this as well. Moreover, the data for this leak has been sourced from some of the Triumphs that have been spotted in the game.

It's currently unclear when this event is expected to go live in the game. However, given that the Festival of the Lost will commence on October 18, this event will probably happen once the Festival has concluded.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder goes on until December 6. It's unlikely that Bungie will stretch the Festival of the Lost all the way to December. So this might just happen once the Festival of the Lost has concluded. Moreover, if this event does happen, and the Guardians do indeed come together to build the Eliksni Quarters, there's always a chance that a Tower rebuild could be on the cards too.

Hopefully, Bungie will reveal more details about the event soon!

