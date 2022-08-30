Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: Best "Pirate Crew" upgrade order sequence

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder reprised an upgrade system that was seen a few seasons back. In the current season, the Star Chart, which also happens to be the seasonal vendor, offers a set of upgrades that Guardians can unlock.

As seen during previous seasons of Destiny 2, unlocking the upgrades requires a specific currency that drops once the weekly seasonal storyline mission is completed. There are other drop sources for this currency as well, but completing the weekly storyline mission seems to be the only way to acquire the currency.

While this is still how this currency drops work in Season of Plunder, the upgrade unlock is slightly different.

During the Season of the Haunted, Guardians could unlock the upgrades in any sequence they wanted, since it had no major effect on the Seasonal Activity. On the other hand, many upgrades for the Star Chart in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder have the potential to influence the gameplay of the Seasonal Activity in the current season.

Although it is still early in the season, here is the order in which these upgrades should be unlocked for the best possible results.

Which order should the Pirate Crew upgrades be unlocked at the Star Chart in Destiny 2?

There are three basic lines of Pirate Crew upgrades in the Star Chart in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, and there are multiple perks under these three lines. They are as follows:

Quartermaster

Hire SCUR-V the Servitor – This will allow Guardians to summon The Servitor during Expeditions and Ketchcrash missions. When SCUR-V is on the battlefield, Guardians will have slightly increased reload speed while in combat. This also unlocks armor focusing, letting Guardians focus Umbral Engrams into Season of Plunder armor in Destiny 2 .

Captain’s Share –Bonus Glimmer reward at the end of an Expedition.

–Bonus Glimmer reward at the end of an Expedition. Focused Weapon Spoils – Grants the ability to focus Umbral Engrams into Season of Plunder weapons.

– Grants the ability to focus Umbral Engrams into Season of Plunder weapons. First Mate SCUR-V – Promotes SCUR-V to first mate. When SCUR-V is in combat, Guardians receive a boost to reload speeds and class ability recharge time.

– Promotes SCUR-V to first mate. When SCUR-V is in combat, Guardians receive a boost to reload speeds and class ability recharge time. Double Perk Weapon Spoils – The first time Guardians focus an Umbral Engram into a Season of Plunder weapon each week, it will roll with an additional selectable perk.

– The first time Guardians focus an Umbral Engram into a Season of Plunder weapon each week, it will roll with an additional selectable perk. Double Plundered Umbral Energy Map – Unlocks the Double Plundered Umbral Energy Treasure Map in the Captain’s Atlas.

– Unlocks the Double Plundered Umbral Energy Treasure Map in the Captain’s Atlas. Bargain Armor Spoils – The first time Guardians focus an Umbral Engram into Season of Plunder armor each week, it does not consume Plundered Umbral Energy.

Navigator

Hire Halsiks the Sniper – This will allow Guardians to hire Halsiks through his private banner in Expeditions and Ketchcrash. Having Halsiks present will provide Guardians with increased precision damage. This also unlocks the ability to occasionally find Treasure Coordinates on defeated combatants in Destiny 2

Armor Treasure Map – Unlocks the Plunder Armor Focused Map in the Captain’s Atlas.

– Unlocks the Plunder Armor Focused Map in the Captain’s Atlas. Weapon Treasure Map – Unlocks the Plunder Weapon Focused Map in the Captain’s Atlas.

– Unlocks the Plunder Weapon Focused Map in the Captain’s Atlas. First Mate Halsiks – Promotes Halsiks to first mate, providing Guardians with improved buffs while he is active. Guardians receive an increased precision damage and a boost to their Grenade ability recharge while First Mate Halsiks is on the battlefield.

– Promotes Halsiks to first mate, providing Guardians with improved buffs while he is active. Guardians receive an increased precision damage and a boost to their Grenade ability recharge while First Mate Halsiks is on the battlefield. Under One Banner – Guardians can earn bonus Treasure Coordinates while running ritual activities with other Guardians who have access to Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

– Guardians can earn bonus Treasure Coordinates while running ritual activities with other Guardians who have access to Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Boastful Crew – Increases the amount of Savvy that Guardians earn by completing Season of Plunder activities.

– Increases the amount of Savvy that Guardians earn by completing Season of Plunder activities. Plunder Windfall – With this upgrade, Plundered Umbral Energy can sometimes drop from Playlist activities in Destiny 2.

Swashbuckler

Hire The Skiffblades – With this upgrade, Guardians can hire The Skiffblades and then summon them in Ketchcrash and Expeditions.When on the battlefield with The Skiffblades, Guardians have slightly increased melee damage while they are in combat. This also unlocks a random bonus reward when the entire Fireteam emotes together at the end of any seasonal activity.

Floating Debris –Guardians have a higher chance of earning Season of Plunder gear by completing Ketchcrash missions.

–Guardians have a higher chance of earning Season of Plunder gear by completing Ketchcrash missions. Magnetic Drill – Guardians have a higher chance of earning Season of Plunder gear from the chest at the end of Expedition missions.

– Guardians have a higher chance of earning Season of Plunder gear from the chest at the end of Expedition missions. First Mate Skiffblades – After being promoted to First Mate, whenever the Skiffblades are on the battlefield, Guardians have increased melee damage and an increased melee damage recharge rate.

– After being promoted to First Mate, whenever the Skiffblades are on the battlefield, Guardians have increased melee damage and an increased melee damage recharge rate. Hidden Compartment – Guardians receive a Deepsight Resonant weapon for the first time they complete Ketchcrash in a week in Destiny 2.

– Guardians receive a Deepsight Resonant weapon for the first time they complete Ketchcrash in a week in Destiny 2. Precise Cartography – The amount of Plundered Umbral Energy picked up by using Treasure Maps is increased..

– The amount of Plundered Umbral Energy picked up by using Treasure Maps is increased.. Rumored Treasure Map – Once a week, Guardians will be able to use a Treasure Map that their crewmates heard rumors about.

Pirate Crew Upgrade order in Destiny 2

Based upon what each of these upgrades have to offer, here is a list of the upgrades in the order in which they need to be unlocked:

Hire Halsiks the Sniper Floating Debris Hire the Skiffblades Weapon Treasure map Focused Weapon Spoils First Mate Halsiks Magnetic Drill Hidden Compartment Hire SCUR-V Precise Cartography Double Umbral Energy Map Plunder Windfall Rumored Treasure Map

These upgrades are in the order of increased utility. The initial unlocks focus on upgrades that allow quicker activity completions in Destiny 2, followed by guaranteed weapon and armor drops. The last bit of the upgrades will focus on getting that additional Umbral Energy, to help focus Umbral Engrams easily.

Guardians will have to wait seven weeks before being able to completely upgrade the Star Chart in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

