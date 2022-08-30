Destiny 2 god roll guide: Ammit AR2 for PvP and PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder doesn't seem to have run out of surprises, as Bungie has brought in a lot of new Legendary weapons.

Aside from the seasonal gear, multiple playlist activities and even the world loot pool got new weapons added to their inventories. Players might see different drops this time around, with some new perks as well.

The weapon in question is the new Solar Auto Rifle called Ammit AR2, which can be found in a lot of different sources. It is a Precision Framed weapon, which means it packs more Range than any other archetype in the Auto Rifle department.

This article lists all the viable perk combinations for this Solar weapon in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations for Ammit AR2 in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how to get it

Ammit AR2 from Omolon focusing on Star Chart (Image via Destiny 2)

The Ammit AR2 can be acquired from the Star Chart this season on HELM. Players need 1 Umbral Engram and 10 Legendary Shards to gain a chance at focusing on five different Omolon weapons. It can also be crafted by unlocking three deep-sight versions.

The Ammit is the first Auto Rifle in the game to have the Incandescent perk, making its usage essential in Solar builds. Compared to Calus' Mini Tool and Drang, the Ammit AR2 has the highest Range with the Incandescent perk.

However, aside from PvE, Precision Framed weapons are also known to be heavy hitters in PvP. Constant headshots mean a few shots before the opposing Guardians get shut down.

With the variety of perks and firepower it packs compared to its other Omolon associates, the Ammit AR2 is a surprise for many Guardians this season.

2) PvE god roll

PvE god roll of the Ammit AR2 (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned before, the Ammit is the first Auto Rifle in the game to roll the Incandescent perk. Introduced in Season 17, Incandescent applies scorch to nearby targets upon explosion after a combatant's death.

Therefore, on top of being a Solar weapon, this Auto Rifle can utilize its perks pretty well, making it an add-clearing machine.

The best perk combinations for the Ammit AR2 in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Handling, Stability, and Range

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability

Ambitious Assassin for a magazine overflow based on the number of kills made beforehand

Incandescent for applying 30 scorch stacks to nearby adds after defeating an enemy

While Incandescent is recommended for most Solar builds, Adrenaline Junkie can also be a decent addition to this slot for Sunbracers Warlocks.

3) PvP god roll

PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Ammit AR2 is a great addition to the Guardian's arsenal in PvP. With the correct stats in Stability and Reload Speed, players can dominate the Crucible, be it 6v6 or 3v3.

The best perks for the Ammit AR2 in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for more recoil on the weapon and Handling

High Caliber Rounds for added Range and flinch on opponents

Dynamic Sway Reduction for added Stability and Accuracy after holding down the trigger for a while

Tap the Trigger for more Accuracy and Stability after the initial trigger pull

With Solar buffs such as Radiant, having Gutshot Straight instead of Tap the Trigger isn't a bad idea.

