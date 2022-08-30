Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (August 30)

The Eververse Store is a one-stop shop for all things fashion for Guardians in Destiny 2. From weapon ornaments to armor cosmetics, this store sells them all. Every new season, a brand new set of cosmetics hits the shelves in the Eververse Store.

Most of these items in the store are sold for Silver, while some are also for Bright Dust. Silver is the premium currency in the game. This currency cannot be earned or traded in any way. The only way to acquire this currency is by purchasing it with real money.

On the other hand, Bright Dust can be earned by completing various activities in Destiny 2. Although farming Bright Dust is slightly tedious, it technically allows Guardians to get their hands on these cosmetics for free.

Moreover, these items are purely cosmetic in nature. They do not offer any additional advantages in terms of gameplay. Here's everything that Guardians can get their hands on for Bright Dust from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2.

Everything new in this week's Destiny 2 Eververse Store haul

After the weekly reset in Destiny 2, the Eververse Store receives a set of new items that go on sale until the next weekly reset. Here are all the offerings for this week:

1) Ships

The second week of Season of Plunder will see the arrival of an Exotic Ship known as the Redline Torpedo. Arriving for the first time this week, the Redline Torpedo will be priced at around 2000 Bright Dust. This is the only week during which this item will be available.

2) Sparrows

The Kosmos Starling Exotic Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

Like the Redline Torpedo Exotic Ship, the Sparrow on sale will also be in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store for just this week. This Sparrow is known as Kosmos Starling and is priced at around 2500 Bright Dust. This vehicle is meant for Guardians who love to go fast.

3) Exotic Armor Ornaments

Three Exotic Armor ornaments are on sale today. All three ornaments are priced at 1500 Bright Dust each. Unlike Universal Armor Ornaments, these ornaments are very specific in nature. The Exotic Armor ornaments only fit their respective Exotic Armor pieces. The ornaments on sale are:

Nine Days/Nights - Knucklehead Radar Ornament (Hunter)

The Knucklehead Radar Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Photodraulic Actuators - Synthoceps Ornament (Titan)

The Synthoceps Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Leystriders - Lunafaction Boots Ornament (Warlock)

The Lunafaction Boots ornament (Image via Bungie)

4) Exotic Weapon Ornaments

The only Exotic Weapon ornament on sale this week is known as the Foundational Structure. This ornament is for the Hard Light Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. Priced at 1250 Bright Dust, this is the only week during which this item will be available.

5) Ghost Shells

Every Guardian loves a fancy-looking Ghost. Interestingly enough, these Ghost Shells are not just cosmetics. Some of them have some stories behind them as well.

While not many Guardians check out the lore behind each and every item in the game, some items offer some really interesting insights about the game's overall lore. There are two shells on sale this week, both of which are priced at 2850 Bright Dust.

