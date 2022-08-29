Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 30 to September 6): Second week of Plunder, bonus Gambit ranks, Lightblade Nightfall, and more

Players enter the second week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder fresh out of the weekend grind of King's Fall and a weeklong grind of new gears. The eighteenth entry brought in a lot of surprises, including pirate-themed activities, the return of Spider, and Vanguard's previous threat on Europa, Eramis.

Typically, the upcoming week will follow up with last week's operations, which include Ketchcrach activities, Expeditions, and hunts. Among other game modes, the Nightfall pool will get Lightblade as the second Strike this season, alongside bonus Infamy gains for everyone in Gambit.

The following article lists every upcoming content in the second week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder week 2 (August 30 to September 6)

1) Sails of the Shipstealer continuation

Sails of the Shipstealer quest in Destiny 2 Season 18 (Image via Bungie)

The second weekly reset will unlock the next phase of the seasonal storyline, where Guardians will need to board an enemy ship, seize it, run expeditions, and hunt down bosses. However, the expedition might take place in some other location, as Europa hosted the three-man activity in the very first week.

Typically, there will be seasonal challenges tied to every activity next week, which includes Ketchcrash and expeditions as well.

2) Bonus Infamy ranks

Bonus Infamy ranks from Gambit next week (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians will be able to earn bonus Infamy ranks after each Gambit completion, since Bungie will be granting everyone double the amount of XP for reputation and rank next week.

Hence, it will be a great time for players to hop onto the game mode and farm XP for this season's ritual weapon. The newest playlist weapon, Yesteryear, is farmable after the completion of each match. However, landing a god roll will take a bit more work, as the weapon comes with 24 different perks to choose from.

3) Lightblade Nightfall

Lightblade final boss of the Strike, Alak Hul (Image via Destiny 2)

Lightblade is still one of the newest Strikes introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, which served as a quest step in the main campaign. Players had to infiltrate Oryx's temple and defeat the Taken King's right hand, Alak Hul.

Known for being one of the toughest missions in the game, Lightblade comes with some of the toughest modifiers as well. Aside from facing Barrier and Unstoppable Champions, Guardians will have to pick their gears accordingly to break Solar and Arc shields on Knights and Wizards.

The Grandmaster variant of the Nightfall Strikes isn't available yet, so only other modes such as Adept, Legend, Hero, and Master will be available. Among these, only Adept and Hero can be played with random Guardians, while the other two need a fireteam or can be completed solo.

4) Rift in Crucible

Rift in Iron Banner (Image via Destiny 2)

With the introduction of a brand new game mode in this season's Iron Banner, last season's Rift has been moved to Crucible labs. Hence, Bungie will be bringing it early this season, and Guardians will be able to access it with the upcoming weekly reset.

For those who are unfamiliar, Rift is a more objective-based game mode in Destiny 2, where a player needs to carry a "spark" and dunk it on the opposition's spawn. The first team to dunk three sparks in three different rounds wins the match.

