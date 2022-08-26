Destiny 2 disables Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle for all Raids and Dungeons

The Destiny 2 community can't seem to catch a break from all the bugs and fixes, as Bungie confirmed on August 24 that it had disabled the Auto Rifle for all Raids and Dungeons until further notice.

After the heavy Grenade Launchers, it is time for Lightfall's very own Quicksilver Storm, which was obtainable after purchasing the DLC and the annual pass for next year. The weapon fires mini rockets after a few shots from the magazine, which can be stacked as grenade projectiles. Upon achieving three stacks, holding the reload button changes the weapon type to a Grenade Launcher that deals almost similar damage to the pre-disabled Heavy Grenade Launcher.

Ahead of the release of King's Fall, Bungie uploaded a tweet on their official service update account and made the announcement.

Quicksilver Storm disabled by Bungie for Destiny 2 Raids and Dungeons until further notice

The accessibility of the Quicksilver Storm from the Lightfall and Annual Pass purchase has been deemed pay-to-win by many already. By purchasing the version for $100, players are getting access to the Exotic Auto Rifle, a Legendary emblem, an Exotic emote, and an Exotic Ghost Shell.

However, this is the first time Bungie has enabled and released a weapon from a future expansion in any ongoing sandbox, and it’s safe to say that some players did not take it very well. This is because the Quicksilver Storm launches a homing missile after landing a few shots on enemies, which has the potential to one-shot Guardians in PvP (player versus player).

Usually, it is frustrating for gamers who have not purchased the expansion to face such a weapon. But the recent lockdown only applies Destiny 2 PvE (player versus engine) and has nothing to do with player complaints in PvP. The problem was, in fact, tied to the weapon perk and unintended damage numbers.

This has been reported by players ever since the weapon was released into the hands of consumers. Because each grenade projectile from this primary weapon was dealing damage equal to the Heavy Grenade Launcher, the unintended 2.5x damage buff was applied to Quicksilver Storm's Grenade Launcher mode as well.

While the weapon can still be used in multiple activities such as high-end Destiny 2 PvP and PvE Nightfall activities, Raids and Dungeons won't be seeing any more of the Quicksilver Storm anytime soon. An updated tweet from Bungie stated the following:

"Due to an issue, we have disabled the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle in all raids and dungeons."

Since no follow-up dates are mentioned in the update, one can only hope for the weapon and other heavy Grenade Launchers to be unlocked after August 26, when everyone's done with the Destiny 2 Raid race.

