Destiny 2: How to get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle

Destiny 2 Lightfall was officially revealed on August 23, which showcased the game's upcoming theme, potential enemies, a new subclass, and various other features. With a surprise Cyberpunk and Techno setting for the next expansion, players have begun pre-ordering it, marking the highest pre-order sale numbers on Steam in the last 30 hours.

Typically, Bungie adds a lot of perks for pre-ordering the Lightfall expansion and the Annual Pass. Upon purchasing the DLC, players will get a new emblem, Ghost Shell, and the Exotic Auto Rifle, Quicksilver Storm. Another reason why sales might be at their peak is that this is the first time Bungie has unlocked a weapon before the expansion's release.

Anyone who has pre-purchased the "Destiny 2 Lightfall + Annual Pass" version will have access to the weapon. The normal version only provides players with the Legendary "Neomuna Nights" emblem and the Ghost Shell.

Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm: Exotic perks, how to acquire, and more

1) How to acquire the weapon

Purchasing the Lightfall expansion alongside its annual pass will give players access to the following items:

Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle.

Neomuna Nights Legendary emblem.

Speed Metal Ghost Shell.

Tangled Strands emote.

For anyone purchasing only the Lightfall expansion, they will only receive the Legendary Emblem and the Ghost Shell. Once purchased, players will need to go to Master Rahool or the Cryptarch, and redeem the listed items from them. As mentioned before, the Quicksilver Storm can be used for activities right now.

However, there are no details about the weapon's catalyst this season, except for the fact that its database mentions "700 kills" for the activation.

2) Quicksilver Storm perks

The Quicksilver Storm already seems to be dominating the PvP arena in terms of both damage and Range. Many claim that it is a "pay-to-win" approach, due to its potency in 1v1 fights and limited accessibility through the Lightfall Annual Pass purchase.

This Auto Rifle comes with the following perks:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

High Caliber Rounds for more Range and flinching enemies.

Grenade Chaser Exotic perk which lets players switch the weapon into a Grenade Launcher mode.

Hand Laid Stock for more Stability and Recoil Control.

The base stats include the following numbers:

Impact: 18.

Range: 50.

Stability: 100.

Handling: 53.

Reload Speed: 54.

Aim Assistance: 83.

Zoom: 16.

Airborne Effectiveness: 26.

The Quicksilver Storm is a 720 RPM Auto Rifle, with 50 ammo to the magazine, alongside 88 Recoil Direction. Its Intrinsic Trait is called Rocket Tracers, which turns the weapon's multiple shots into a small homing missile.

3) How do the perks work?

The Intrinsic Trait, Rocket Tracers, turns a random bullet into a micro missile, dealing increased damage to enemies. Players have stated that this procs once every eight to ten ammo, dealing 4000 to 10000 damage based on buffs. Each landed missile will stack one "Grenades Prepped" buff, with a maximum of three stacks.

After three stacks, players can hold their reload button to change the Auto Rifle into a Grenade Launcher. Each projectile in this mode detonates on Impact and deals up to 60,000 to 75,000 damage, based on the buff.

It will be interesting to see what Bungie has in store for this strong weapon's catalyst in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

