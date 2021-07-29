New catalysts for exotic weapons in Destiny 2 Season 15 

Destiny 2 has seen a lot of its content such as locations, strikes, exotic quests and weapon quests getting vaulted with Beyond Light's arrival. Due to this, numerous exotic catalysts are out of the Guardians' reach.

This also led Bungie to add a lot of the catalyst drops at the end of any activity or into the loot pool of world drops. However, Season 14 (Season of the Splicer) has seen catalysts added to the database with very limited information and context, which hints at new catalysts for the most used exotic weapons in Destiny 2.

A recent TWAB did update the community about the changes that Bungie is looking for in exotic weapons for the future. The plan is to make each exotic weapon as reliable to its catalyst as possible, thereby removing the "underperforming" factor in the future.

However, the three catalysts in question are not going to underperform by any means.

Three catalysts that might release in Destiny 2 Season 15

1) Divinity

Divinity is inarguably the strongest supporting exotic weapon in the game. A 1000 RPM arc trace rifle can be acquired by doing a puzzle during the Garden of Salvation raid.

Divinity is very strong in creating weak points against all sorts of enemies as well as against Overload Champions due to its intrinsic trait called, "Judgment".

Destiny 2 Divinity future catalyst database information (Image via Light.gg)

No matter how many exotic weapons Bungie claims to release in the future, most of them have been paired with a catalyst one way or the other. Although the information and objectives for obtaining the catalyst buff are not clear, it does mention that applying the catalyst will require the Guardians to kill 700 enemies, and once applied, the weapon will drop orbs of light.

2) Xenophage

Xenophage itself is a fan favorite due to its easy-to-use nature and hard-hitting ammunition. The 120 RPM solar machine gun was introduced during the Season of the Undying with the Year 3 Shadowkeep expansion.

Destiny 2 Xenophage future catalyst database information (Image via Light.gg)

Being a very hard-hitting machine gun, the catalyst buff for Xenophage has to be very subtle. Again, there isn't much information except for the icon of Xenophage on the database, but Guardians will have to defeat 400 enemies to acquire the catalyst buff.

3) Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo has been re-issued by Bungie from Destiny 1 to Destiny 2 during the Season of the Undying. The 600 RPM kinetic auto rifle still shines when it comes to clearing additional enemies.

The perks and high-caliber rounds along the Markov Chain work much like a rampage, where the damage of the weapon increases with each kill.

Destiny 2 Monte Carlo future catalyst database information (Image via Light.gg)

Keeping its counterpart in mind, SUROS Regime in Destiny 2 is one of the kinetic auto rifles that comes close to the archetype. The catalyst for SUROS applies health regeneration to the user after each kill.

Seeing how Monte Carlo doesn't need any additional buffs in terms of damage and stability, its catalyst can directly synergize with the skills of any Guardian class.

Edited by Sabine Algur