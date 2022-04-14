How to cheese the Lightblade boss in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall

It is time for Grandmaster Nightfalls to take center stage, as Destiny 2 Season of the Risen is in its eighth week after numerous controversies. The first week's Scarlet Keep strike came amidst numerous discussions when Bungie decided to leave out the Acute Burn modifiers and make each Nightfall twice as hard.

Each season in Destiny 2 brings in one particular strike that goes the extra mile to make lives miserable for players. Combined with Grandmaster modifiers and increased power requirements, The Lightblade Nightfall is one such mission.

Thankfully, the community has found a way to make Alak-Hul's encounter easier by executing a small mechanism with the boss. The following article breaks down the process.

No shooting cheese on Lightblade boss in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall

Lightblade is not only considered one of the toughest strikes in the game right now but is also the longest out of all six on the current Nightfall list. As mentioned earlier, the Nightfall has Arc burns, which means that players will be able to deal 15% more Arc damage while receiving 50% increased damage from enemies.

1) Strike rooms

Queen's Bailey from where the strike starts (Image via Destiny 2)

Being a Hive strike means the mission will throw in the Wizards alongside Barriers and Unstoppable Champions. In terms of Shields, the Solar Wizards and the Arc Knights will be the primary rank-and-file enemies, most of which can be countered by Arbalest.

Another choice of weapons can be the Insidious Pulse Rifle from Vow of the Disciple alongside Gjallarhorn to quickly shut down the Champions. Although Alak-Hul appears in multiple mission rooms, the cheese cannot be executed until players reach the final boss room.

2) Boss room adds

Alak-Hul encounter in Lightblade strike (Image via Destiny 2)

The encounters in this strike include the Lucent Hive room, the Boat, the Swamp, and the final boss room. The waves are fixed with the boss's health threshold, which is as follows:

Starting: 8 Thralls and 10 Cursed Thrall.

80%: 8 additional Thralls.

65%: Boss immune, 2 Arc shield Yellow bar Knights, and One Void Hive Guardian.

After Boss resumes: 6 Acolytes and 2 Barrier Champions.

50%: 6 Acolytes and 2 Barrier Champions.

33%: Boss immune, adds are same as 65%.

25%: 6 Acolytes, 2 Barrier Champions, and 8 Thralls.

15%: 8 Thralls.

Players can follow this list and get on with the cheese mentioned below.

3) The Cheese

Alak-Hul jumping in the final boss room in Destiny 2 Lightblade (Image via Cheese Forever YT)

The main idea behind this cheese is not to let the boss shoot out his Arc bolts. Alak-Hul needs to keep jumping from the middle platform to the extended balcony on the top floor to execute this. Any fire team member can aggro the boss and lead him to the platforms by jumping in the opposite direction when the boss jumps.

Players need to be careful here, as Alak-hul one-shots anyone that he stomps, making the timing of each jump the most important aspect. This process gets reset if the boss jumps on the floor. However, players can shoot the boss to restart the process.

