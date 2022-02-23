Blight Ranger Helmet in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: All abilities and how to get it

Destiny 2’s highly anticipated Witch Queen expansion is finally here, and along with it comes a brand new campaign. The new season has also brought a bunch of Exotic weapons and armor along with it.

Hunter mains who enjoy the Arc Staff will be receiving a bit of love as Bungie added the Blight Ranger Helmet exotic to the list this time around. It’s a powerful exotic that arrived with the expansion and has since become a much-sought-after armor piece in the game.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is here!



bung.ie/witchqueen Today we take back the Light.Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is here! Today we take back the Light.Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is here!bung.ie/witchqueen https://t.co/RbgNjn9SvK

However, obtaining the Blight Ranger Helmet can be tricky as there is more than one way that a guardian can get their hands on it.

Hopefully, today’s guide will help clear up some of the confusion regarding it and bring some insight into its abilities and why Hunter mains have been going gaga over it.

Blight Ranger Helmet abilities and how to get it in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The Blight Ranger Helmet exotic comes with the ability Voltaic Mirror, which states that any attack redirected by the Arc Staff will now deal increased damage as well as generate additional Orbs of Power for the Hunter and all allies.

Hunters who like to use the Ark Staff Super ability will definitely be looking forward to adding this exotic to their inventory.

However, to get the Helmet, there are primarily two ways that a Guardian can go about it. The First method is to have it drop during The Witch Queen campaign. It’s a drop that will heavily depend on RNG (random number generation) and will only have a probability of dropping if players are completing the main quests on Legendary difficulty.

This will make each of the missions significantly harder and is not advised for players who are still relatively new to the game and are yet to have an optimal gear score. However, having a Fireteam of experienced players helping out can make the challenge significantly easier.

Another way to get the exotic is through the Master Lost Sectors or Solo Legends. However, this will only be possible if there is a chance for exotic items to drop.

All-in-all it’s not a walk in the park for players to get their hands on the Blight Ranger Helmet, and it might take a considerable amount of grind before the exotic is their hands.

Edited by Danyal Arabi