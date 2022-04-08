"Acute Burn modifiers are intended to appear in Grandmaster Nightfalls": Bungie's decision on modifiers leaves the Destiny 2 community unhappy

Destiny 2's toughest and most brutal PvE activity, the Grandmaster Nightfall, is underway. Players from all over the world are trying to farm the Adept weapons that are in the current loot pools, with a minimum power of 1575. Typically, every enemy in this hard-hitting battle holds the capability to one-shot a Guardian.

On the other hand, Bungie is in the midst of some controversy regarding one of the modifiers in this season's Nightfall strikes. In one of the patch notes for 4.0.0.1, the company specifically mentioned the removal of Acute Burn modifiers from the Grandmaster difficulties.

I'd rather re-enact "2 Girls 1 Cup" than run the new Grandmaster Nightfall.

However, the recent Scarlet Keep Nightfall saw the "Acute Arc Burn" as one of its modifiers.

This has left the community in a split, where some are satisfied with the decision while others are quite unhappy.

Bungie confirms the addition of Acute Burn modifiers in Destiny 2 Grandmasters saying it was "intended"

Unlike other seasons, Bungie has granted players the option to hop into any Nightfall strike and complete it. A separate node can be found beside the main Grandmaster node, where players can complete each strike only once. This was done to speed up the process of acquiring the Conqueror seal.

and the community overwhelmingly said no,

because it's just not fun to get insta-killed through 3 resist mods...



You guys did a poll asking if "Glass" should return as a modifier, and the community overwhelmingly said no, because it's just not fun to get insta-killed through 3 resist mods... Adding Acute Burns feels like ignoring that feedback.

However, the main issue for players right now is the involvement of Acute Burn modifiers. While each strike is certainly doable, there is a chance of a lot of death for players that won't make any sense. For example, the Acute Arc Burn in Scarlet Keep leads to players getting one-shots from Wizards and Snipers through walls and rocks.

- Acute Burn modifiers are intended to appear in Grandmaster Nightfalls.

- Acute Burn modifiers are intended to appear in Grandmaster Nightfalls.
- Seasonal Vanguard Ops modifiers are not intended to appear at Grandmaster Difficulty.

I've got Conqueror Ever season and I'll get it again this season,



To clarify, It doesn't necessarily up the difficulty by an insane margin compared to previous seasons, I've got Conqueror Ever season and I'll get it again this season, It just leads to annoying, un-counterable deaths and wipes that make GMs much less fun.

"All difficulties of Nightfall EXCEPT Grandmaster now feature the Acute Burn modifier." So it took you all over a month to realize this was wrong?

You guys clearly wrote in big huge letters they would be in nightfalls EXCEPT GMs now all of a sudden a month later it's just a small patch note error? GMs are already hard enough now you add in this? Did you guys even play test it? What a JOKE!!!

I'm a little confused by this decision. Were GMs not challenging enough before? They nerfed Protective Light etc already. This on top of that seems unnecessary and like it would lead to a lot of one-shotting with zero ways of mitigating it.

I was going to make a video using LFG to run the new Grandmaster Nightfall but everyone needed voice comms and my social anxiety won the day

“Oh no, I’ll get one-shot with 3x resist mods!! ”



"Oh no, I'll get one-shot with 3x resist mods!!" …just… shut up… only 2 resist mods stack, not 3. A LOT of things already one shot you… you are being punished for bad positioning, blame yourself. This opens up new build possibilities. Acute Burns are a W in GMs

Grandmaster Nightfalls was considered to be the toughest PvE activity from the start, mainly due to the ridiculous power difference of 25 between players and AI. Adding an extra 50% incoming damage bonus from all sources does not make any sense.

Bungie's Community Manager, dmg04, stated the following on Twitter regarding the modifiers:

We have identified an errand patch note released with Destiny 2 Update 4.0.0.1 dealing with Acute Burn Modifiers.

Acute Burn Modifiers are intended to appear in Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Seasonal Vanguard Ops modifiers are not intended to appear at Grandmaster Difficulty

Bungie seems to have put the wrong patch notes on 4.0.0.1, which was initially intended to have the "Subtle Foes" from Season of the Risen. Since Bungie has no intention to remove the modifiers, it seems players are going to have a tough time inside the Grandmasters this season.

