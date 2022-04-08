"Acute Burn modifiers are intended to appear in Grandmaster Nightfalls": Bungie's decision on modifiers leaves the Destiny 2 community unhappy

Destiny 2's toughest and most brutal PvE activity, the Grandmaster Nightfall, is underway. Players from all over the world are trying to farm the Adept weapons that are in the current loot pools, with a minimum power of 1575. Typically, every enemy in this hard-hitting battle holds the capability to one-shot a Guardian.
On the other hand, Bungie is in the midst of some controversy regarding one of the modifiers in this season's Nightfall strikes. In one of the patch notes for 4.0.0.1, the company specifically mentioned the removal of Acute Burn modifiers from the Grandmaster difficulties.
However, the recent Scarlet Keep Nightfall saw the "Acute Arc Burn" as one of its modifiers.
This has left the community in a split, where some are satisfied with the decision while others are quite unhappy.
Bungie confirms the addition of Acute Burn modifiers in Destiny 2 Grandmasters saying it was "intended"
Unlike other seasons, Bungie has granted players the option to hop into any Nightfall strike and complete it. A separate node can be found beside the main Grandmaster node, where players can complete each strike only once. This was done to speed up the process of acquiring the Conqueror seal.
However, the main issue for players right now is the involvement of Acute Burn modifiers. While each strike is certainly doable, there is a chance of a lot of death for players that won't make any sense. For example, the Acute Arc Burn in Scarlet Keep leads to players getting one-shots from Wizards and Snipers through walls and rocks.
Grandmaster Nightfalls was considered to be the toughest PvE activity from the start, mainly due to the ridiculous power difference of 25 between players and AI. Adding an extra 50% incoming damage bonus from all sources does not make any sense.
Bungie's Community Manager, dmg04, stated the following on Twitter regarding the modifiers:
We have identified an errand patch note released with Destiny 2 Update 4.0.0.1 dealing with Acute Burn Modifiers.
Acute Burn Modifiers are intended to appear in Grandmaster Nightfalls.
Seasonal Vanguard Ops modifiers are not intended to appear at Grandmaster Difficulty
Bungie seems to have put the wrong patch notes on 4.0.0.1, which was initially intended to have the "Subtle Foes" from Season of the Risen. Since Bungie has no intention to remove the modifiers, it seems players are going to have a tough time inside the Grandmasters this season.