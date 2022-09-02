Destiny 2 Season of Plunder NPC trolls Guardians by dropping useless boots as rewards

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is all about Pirates, treasure hoards, and loot. While the season's overall theme is very interesting, Bungie might have used it as an excuse to troll Guardians all over the system.

Every Seasonal NPC in Destiny 2 till now has rewarded Guardians with some form of Seasonal Gear for successful mission completions. The same held true for the current Seasonal NPC, but for last week. However, things might have changed slightly after this week's weekly reset.

The Spider is dropping some unusable boots during Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Spider gifted some Guardians with a really bad piece of armor in Destiny 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Spider, the Seasonal NPC for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, allows every Guardian to pick up one of three engrams as a reward for completing the weekly mission. While some Guardians mentioned that they received Seasonal Gear and Exotic Weapons, a majority of the Lightbearer population reported that they had received Fieldplate Type 10 boots in the game.

This might sound normal for many members of the community. However, there are two major problems with this. The Fieldplate Type 10 boots are meant for Titans only. And secondly, this is a "green" tiered armor with a 1350 Power Rating. Green-tier armor is absolutely useless in the game right now, both for newer Guardians and veterans.

The only time these armor pieces come in handy is during the initial stages of the opening mission, and that's about it. Most Guardians assumed this to be a bug. However, upon closer inspection, fans believe this is nothing but an elaborate prank that Bungie played on the entire Destiny 2 community.

Once Guardians have collected their rewards for this week, they can interact with Spider again. If they do receive the Fieldplate Type 10 boots, Spider will mock them for their poor choice. While it's common knowledge that Guardians bear the brunt of Bungie's trolls, some Bungie employees who also moonlight as Lightbearers in Destiny 2 fell prey to this prank.

This prank, in some ways, reflects the overall theme of the season pretty well. Pirates never strike gold all the time. Sometimes, they were stuck with empty rum bottles and empty coffers on the ship they plundered. While empty rum bottles can't be compared to Fieldplate Type 10 boots, both are unusable. At least the bottles can be sold for scrap, but the boots don't even grant Legendary Shards upon being dismantled.

Either way, it's fun to see Bungie pull off such a stunt in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The company doesn't really pull pranks on the community, so something like this once in a while is understood and, to some extent, appreciated as well. However, the next time the developers plan on executing such a prank, hopefully, they'll drop a piece of class-specific bad armor.

Either way, the current Seasonal Activities offer a lot of loot. The volume of loot can be increased too with the right set of upgrades from the Star Chart at the H.E.L.M. So this prank shouldn't be a big setback for Guardians grinding to get to a high power level quickly.

