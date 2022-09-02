Destiny 2: How to get the Forged in Grace King's Fall emblem 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is in its second week, and Bungie has already released a massive hotfix to patch things up. The ongoing sandbox is in better condition, and players have been pretty busy farming the newest weapons from both seasonal activities and the King's Fall Raid.

However, there seems to be a minor error from the company regarding Raid's emblem yet again. Each Raid rewards three emblems in total to achieve three different feats: One for completing the Raid on Day 1, one for first-time completion, and another for guiding 10 players to completion.

The latter, however, is currently being given away by Bungie for free. The following article will guide you through the process of obtaining the emblem and how to equip it inside the game.

Forged in Grace emblem from King's Fall and how to get it for free in Destiny 2 (2022)

Bungie's error in the emblem department continues, as the "10-player carry" emblem from King's Fall glitched out on Bungie's official website and did not drop for anyone. This is similar to the case back in March 2022, when the "Galactic Magpie" from Vow of the Disciple was glitched and was given away for free to everyone.

A new Destiny 2 emblem was later introduced to replace the old one, which required players to carry an additional 10 new Guardians at the end of Vow of the Disciple. Due to its delayed release, however, finding any new Guardian who owned The Witch Queen was not an easy task.

Currently, Bungie seems to have released another emblem tied to the King's Fall Raid, a week after its launch. But since it did not drop for Raid Sherpas, the company is giving it away for free on its official website. The emblem is called "Forged in Grace" and can be obtained by following these steps:

Head to Bungie's official website.

Log in using the credentials of the platform you play in.

Click on the Rewards tab, and go to the "Claim Digital Rewards" section.

Upon entering, simply scroll down to find the "Forged in Grace" emblem.

The description of this Destiny 2 emblem states the following:

"In recognition of completing the Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid, an exclusive emblem can be redeemed for free."

Hence, you will need to have at least one version of the King's Fall Raid completed once. Upon completion, head back to the site, follow the aforementioned steps, and click on "Claim Rewards." The last date for redeeming this is December 31, 2022.

To equip the emblem inside Destiny 2, follow these steps:

Launch the game and head to your inventory.

Click on the Collections tab and head inside the "Flair" section.

Upon entering, go to the General tabs, and look for the "Forged in Grace" emblem.

Reacquire it by holding your interaction button. For e.g., the Left button on the Mouse or the A in Controller.

After acquiring it, head back to your inventory and then head to the appearance subscreen to equip the emblem in your profile. Restart the game if the emblem doesn't show after the redemption from the official website.

There is no news on any replacement emblems yet, as this error is still newly-found.

