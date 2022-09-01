Destiny 2 Game Director sheds light on the future content vaulting 

Following the Destiny 2 showcase with Lightfall and multiple different features, a significant announcement was made by Bungie on the same night. Since DCV (Destiny Content Vault) has been a recurring feature in the game for quite some time now, the company has ensured that there will be no more vaulting in the future.

As they look to go for an entire saga of Light vs. Dark in the coming years, Game Director Joe Blackburn said they want players to experience the full story. In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Joe was joined by Assistant General Manager Dan McAuliffe. They talked a lot about future content and upcoming features in the Lightfall expansion.

The future of DCV in Destiny 2 and Bungie's plan beyond Lightfall

Destiny 2 Game Director Joe Blackburn is known for being active when it comes to interacting with fans and players of the game. After the recent showcase and reveal of DCV, the information raised a lot more questions than answers. For example, planets and locations such as EDZ and Nessus have been in the game since Year 1, and are not a part of any expansion.

"Everyone can breathe easy about Nessus," says Assistant General Manager Dan McAuliffe.



Assistant General Manager Dan McAuliffe ensured the community by saying that in terms of vaulting, players can consider Nessus to be safe. He stated the following regarding the vaulting of older planets:

"We're always going to be making hard trade-offs between ongoing interoperable systems and awesome content and the ever-growing file size. Everyone can breathe easy about Nessus. Atleast for now."

Regarding their change of plans on DCV, he added:

"As we close the Light and Darkness saga, which runs from Shadowkeep to the Final Shape, we want to make sure that the whole sequence is fully playable from start to finish. That's critically important to us."

After a topic being held on Twitter over whether Destiny 2's EDZ is next in line for vaulting, Joe Blackburn said this:

"We have no plans/desires to vault content aside from the yearly rotation of seasons. I think what's important here is that this problem is hard, and can feel like we are asking our team to defy gravity. So we don't want to make a promise we can't keep if we hit a dead end."

This at least confirms the vaulting system of Bungie for the upcoming years. While the Destiny 2 Light vs. Dark saga is still two years from concluding, non-expansion locations such as EDZ and Nessus are here to stay. However, seasonal content such as the Haunted Leviathan will still be a victim of DCV.

Other content includes PsiOps Battlegrounds from Season 16 and even Ketchcrash from the current season.

